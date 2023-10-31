BNCCORP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.5 MILLION, OR $0.42 PER DILUTED SHARE, COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT REPORTED NET INCOME OF $2.2 MILLION, OR $0.61 PER DILUTED SHARE

BNCCORP, INC.

31 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Highlights

  • For the quarter, the Community Banking segment reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million in the same period of 2022.
  • The Mortgage Banking segment reported a net loss of $400 thousand for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the 2022 period.
  • Net interest margin decreased to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.66% during the third quarter of 2022.
  • The Company increased loans held for investment balances by $24.0 million, or 3.7%, during the third quarter of 2023.
  • The ratio of loans held for investment-to-deposits increased to 84.2% from 75.2% at December 31, 2022 and 71.9% at September 30, 2022.
  • Allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2023, was 1.38% of loans held for investment compared to 1.43% as of December 31, 2022.
  • Non-performing assets were $1.4 million as of September 30, 2023, unchanged from December 31, 2022.

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

"Our third-quarter results mark the completion of our full transition out of our mortgage business and a measure of welcome respite from the significant deposit market volatility of the second quarter," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we successfully transitioned out of mortgage banking, our core banking team remained focused on moving our bank forward as evidenced by increased sequential deposit balances, stable deposit costs and continued loan growth. Our deliberate, careful approach to growth relies on important metrics such as liquidity, net interest margin, efficiency, credit quality, and capital. Our performance reflects the strength of our customer relationships as a financial partner of choice in our service area."

Mr. Collins continued, "Looking ahead to the last quarter of 2023, we continue to believe in our focus and our strategy to steer us over the long term and as the right posture in the face of the short-term uncertainty that persists in the market. As in the third quarter, our objectives remain to continue the measured trend of loan growth and to enhance our strong financial position through a sharp focus on margin protection and by delivering efficiency improvements from technology investments and infrastructure realignment. We remain steadfast in our belief that our disciplined approach to credit underwriting and administration is of primary importance and will continue to be a core element of our culture. This inherently conservative approach has served us well over the years and we believe it will continue to serve us well for the remainder of 2023 and beyond. That mindset, coupled with a commitment to superior customer service and a broad portfolio of financial products, will continue to meet the needs of existing and future clients."

2023 Versus 2022 Third Quarter Comparison 

SEGMENT DATA

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

7,908

$

171

$

(219)

$

-

$

7,860

Provision for credit losses

230

-

-

-

230

Non-interest income

1,578

(381)

559

(638)

1,118

Non-interest expense

6,379

322

715

(638)

6,778

Income (loss) before taxes

2,877

(532)

(375)

-

1,970

Income tax expense (benefit)

683

(132)

(88)

-

463

    Net income (loss)

$

2,194

$

(400)

$

(287)

$

-

$

1,507
















For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

7,860

$

389

$

(142)

$

-

$

8,107

Provision for credit losses

150

-

-

-

150

Non-interest income

2,489

2,468

641

(1,133)

4,465

Non-interest expense

6,064

4,741

727

(1,133)

10,399

Income (loss) before taxes

4,135

(1,884)

(228)

-

2,023

Income tax expense (benefit)

997

(468)

(54)

-

475

    Net income (loss)

$

3,138

$

(1,416)

$

(174)

$

-

$

1,548































The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the quarter compared to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income in the third quarter of 2023 was slightly higher, a gain offset by reduced income from bank charges and service fees and other income and a higher provision for credit losses. Non-interest expense was higher in the 2023 period due to increased salary and employee benefits, data processing and occupancy costs, and other expenses compared to the same period in 2022.

The Mortgage Banking Segment reported a net loss of $400 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the 2022 period. The losses sustained in the third quarter of 2023 resulted from selling the remaining inventory of loans held for sale and final settlement of outstanding hedge positions. At September 30, 2023, the Company reported one $120 thousand loan as loans held for sale that is anticipated to be sold in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.9 million, a decrease of $247 thousand, or 3.0%, from $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin decreased to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2023 from the 3.66% reported in the prior year period. Net interest income from the Community Banking Segment was unchanged year-over-year at $7.9 million. The increase in loans held for investment at higher yields were equally offset by lower loans held for sale and the significant increase in cost of deposits.

On a consolidated basis, third-quarter interest income increased $2.2 million, or 25.2%, from $8.9 million to $11.1 million. The average yield on interest-earning assets was substantially higher in the third quarter of 2023, growing to 5.04% compared to 3.99% in the 2022 third quarter. The Community Banking Segment reported interest income of $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $8.5 million for the 2022 quarter. The increase resulted from higher yields on interest-earning assets, a $79.4 million quarter-over-quarter increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher yields on cash and debt securities. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price in step with interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve. The weighted average interest rate on loans held for investment originated in the third quarter of 2023 was 7.46%, compared to the third quarter 2022 average yield on loans held for investment of 4.61%.

Consolidated interest expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $3.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million from the 2022 period. As a result, the cost of core deposits in the third quarter of 2023 rose to 1.47% versus 0.29% in the third quarter of 2022. Within the Community Banking Segment, the average balance of deposits decreased by $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.01% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.47% in the same period of 2022. The Company has managed its overall cost of deposits at levels well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms even while staying focused on maintaining strong liquidity levels.

As of September 30, 2023, credit metrics remained stable with $1.4 million of nonperforming assets, representing a ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16%. These results are comparable to the $1.4 million in nonperforming assets, a 0.15% ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets held on December 31, 2022. The Company recorded a $230 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a $150 thousand provision in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.38% of loans held for investment on September 30, 2023, from 1.43% on December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment during the third quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million, compared to $2.5 million in the 2022 third quarter. Bank charges and service fees were $400 thousand lower quarter-over-quarter due to lower deposits held in one-way sell positions. Fees derived from the movement of deposits off the balance sheet began late in the first quarter of 2022 and can fluctuate significantly based on our customers' excess funding needs. As of September 30, 2023, off-balance sheet deposits amounted to $40.2 million compared to $218.6 million as of September 30, 2022. Through the use of an associated banking network, the Company is able to generate fee income on deposits that are not otherwise deployed by placing those deposits with another financial institution to meet their liquidity needs. The deposits can be reclaimed for future liquidity use by the Company at any time. Other income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $115 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022 as the Company received lower SBIC revenue in 2023 and recorded life insurance proceeds in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment during the third quarter of 2023 increased $315 thousand, or 5.2%, to $6.4 million from $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries, data processing, occupancy, and other expenses. These higher costs reflect normal inflationary increases as well as the assumption of a greater percentage of shared service costs compared to the prior year period. No shared service costs were charged to the Mortgage Banking Segment during the third quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter of 2023, income tax expense on a consolidated basis was $463 thousand, compared to $475 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate was 23.5% in the third quarter of 2023, unchanged from the same period of 2022.

Tangible book value per common share on September 30, 2023, was $28.71, compared to $28.19 at December 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per common share was driven by increased retained earnings offset by negative adjustments to the tax-effected fair value of debt securities available for sale as evidenced in the increase of accumulated other comprehensive losses. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio was 11.18% on September 30, 2023, compared to 10.63% on December 31, 2022.

2023 Versus 2022 Nine-Month Comparison 

SEGMENT DATA

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

24,519

$

473

$

(648)

$

-

$

24,344

Provision for credit losses

635

-

-

-

635

Non-interest income

5,755

3,638

1,630

(2,562)

8,461

Non-interest expense

19,068

8,781

2,237

(2,562)

27,524

Income (loss) before taxes

10,571

(4,670)

(1,255)

-

4,646

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,545

(1,158)

(295)

-

1,092

    Net income (loss)

$

8,026

$

(3,512)

$

(960)

$

-

$

3,554
















For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Community

Banking

Mortgage

Banking

Holding

Company

Intercompany

Eliminations

BNCCORP

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

$

21,396

$

1,280

$

(282)

$

-

$

22,394

Credit for credit losses

(400)

-

-

-

(400)

Non-interest income

6,982

10,389

1,689

(3,305)

15,755

Non-interest expense

18,086

15,003

2,190

(3,305)

31,974

Income (loss) before taxes

10,692

(3,334)

(783)

-

6,575

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,556

(827)

(184)

-

1,545

    Net income (loss)

$

8,136

$

(2,507)

$

(599)

$

-

$

5,030































The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $8.0 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $8.1 million in the same period of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, earnings per diluted share was $2.24 versus $2.29 in the first nine months of 2022. The first nine months of 2023 produced higher net interest income and higher bank charges and service fees compared to the same period of 2022. These results were offset by lower wealth management revenue, gains on sale of loans, other income and an increased provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense when compared to the 2022 period.

The Mortgage Banking Segment reported a net loss of $3.5 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was driven by a reduction in mortgage segment revenues to $3.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 versus $10.4 million in the prior-year period. Non-interest expenses related to mortgage operations decreased by $6.2 million year-over-year, which included $1.4 million of expenses associated with the sale of certain assets to and the assumption of certain operating liabilities by First Federal Bank on June 16, 2023.

Consolidated net interest income in the first nine months of 2023 was $24.3 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 8.7%, from $22.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. Net interest margin increased to 3.74% in the 2023 nine-month period from 3.24% in the year-earlier period. The Community Banking Segment reported a year-over-year increase in net interest income of $3.1 million, or 14.6%, from $21.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 to $24.5 million in the comparable 2023 period. The increase was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment and overall higher yields that were partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits.

On a consolidated basis, interest income increased by $7.9 million, or 32.7%, to $31.8 million for the nine months of 2023, compared to $23.9 million in the nine months of 2022. The yield on average interest-earning assets improved significantly to 4.88% in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 3.47% in the 2022 first nine months. The Community Banking Segment reported interest income of $31.3 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $22.7 million in the same 2022 period, an increase of $8.6 million, or 38.2%. The increase is the result of higher yields on interest-earning assets and an $85.7 million increase in average balances of loans held for investment. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price in step with interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve and that the Company is receiving higher yields on new loan originations.

Consolidated interest expense in the first nine months of 2023 was $7.4 million, an increase of $5.9 million from the 2022 period. The cost of core deposits in the first nine months of 2023 and 2022 was 1.12% and 0.20%, respectively. Within the Community Banking Segment, the average balance of deposits decreased by $38.5 million compared to the first nine months of 2022. The Company has experienced elevated levels of customers deploying excess deposit balances to national brokered deposits to capture short-term rates offered in the market, most often by non-bank brokerage firms. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.59% during the first nine months of 2023, compared to 0.31% in the same period of 2022. The Company has managed its overall cost of deposits at levels well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms while staying focused on maintaining liquidity.

The Company recorded a $635 thousand provision for credit losses in the first nine months of 2023. By comparison, the Company credited provision expense to release $400 thousand of its allowance for credit losses in the first nine months of 2022. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.38% of loans held for investment on September 30, 2023, compared to 1.43% on December 31, 2022.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2023, and applied the standard as a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. At adoption, the Company recorded a $125 thousand increase in the allowance for credit losses, which was comprised of a $64 thousand decrease in the allowance for loan losses and a $189 thousand increase to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The after-tax impact of these changes was a $94 thousand decrease in retained earnings. The tax effect resulted in an increase in deferred tax assets.

Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment in the first nine months of 2023 was $5.8 million, compared to $7.0 million in the first nine months of 2022. The decrease was driven by a reduction in wealth management revenues, gains on sale of loans, and other income that were partially offset by increased bank charges and service fees. Wealth management revenues decreased $43 thousand, or 2.8%, largely due to the mix of fees associated with more conservative investment vehicles. During 2023, the Company has seen increases in assets under administration from new investments in U.S. Treasury securities. Assets under administration were $369.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $321.1 million at September 30, 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased period-over-period by $227 thousand as the premiums earned on the sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans have become less attractive in recent quarters. Other income for the period decreased by $635 thousand when compared to the first nine months of 2022 as the Company recorded gains on the sale of its Golden Valley, MN location and recorded life insurance proceeds in the 2022 period. Bank charges and service fees were $224 thousand higher in the first nine months of 2023 due to higher letter of credit fees and from fees associated with the movement of deposits to one-way sell positions.

Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment increased $982 thousand, or 5.4%, to $19.1 million from $18.1 million in the first nine months of 2022. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries, data processing, occupancy, and other expenses being partially offset by lower regulatory costs and depreciation expense. These higher costs reflect normal inflationary increases as well as assuming a greater percentage of shared service costs because of significantly reduced mortgage banking operations compared to the prior year period.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, income tax expense on a consolidated basis was $1.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2022. The effective tax rate was 23.5% in the first nine months of 2023 unchanged from the same period of 2022.

Assets and Liabilities

At the consolidated level, total assets were $913.4 million at September 30, 2023 versus $943.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Total loans held for investment were $665.0 million on September 30, 2023 compared to $616.6 million on December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale as of September 30, 2023, consisting of one loan for $120 thousand, decreased $37.6 million compared to December 31, 2022. Debt securities decreased $16.9 million from year-end 2022 while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $51.4 million on September 30, 2023 compared to $74.0 million on December 31, 2022. The reduction in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter was due to increased funding of loans and the reduction in deposit balances.

Total deposits decreased $30.1 million to $789.5 million on September 30, 2023, from $819.6 million on December 31, 2022. While the Company continues to enjoy strong and enduring customer relationships, the Company has experienced elevated levels of customers deploying excess deposit balances to national brokered deposits to capture short-term rates offered in the market, most often by non-bank brokerage firms. The Company's wealth management department has also been a benefactor of increased demand for Treasury securities. Off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate significantly as the Company experienced during 2023 as a significant portion of these deposits were moved to higher rate opportunities in the short-term markets. The Company continues to focus on developing new deposit relationships and is keenly focused on the importance of liquidity.

The following table provides additional detail to the Company's total deposit relationships:

As of

(In thousands)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

Deposits:








Non-interest-bearing


$

180,045

$

207,232

$

198,698

Interest-bearing –








Savings, interest checking and money market

543,909

554,577

563,717

Time deposits

65,572

57,775

61,277

Total on balance sheet deposits

789,526

819,584

823,692










Off-balance sheet deposits (1)

40,232

187,407

218,602










Total available deposits

$

829,758

$

1,006,991

$

1,042,294


(1)

The off-balance sheet deposits above do not include off-balance sheet time deposits that can be brought back on the balance sheet at various future maturity dates. As of September 30, 2023, the Company managed off-balance sheet time deposit balances of $20.7 million, compared to no time deposit balances as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

The Company remains highly focused on meeting the needs of its customers and ensuring deposit rates reflect changing market conditions. The Company estimates that deposit insurance and other deposit protection programs secure greater than 70% of its customers' deposit balances. This fact, combined with our strong balance sheet and relationship-focused culture, has allowed the Company to maintain a significant deposit base.

Off-balance sheet accounts are primarily utilized to accommodate larger business customers with significant deposits who require daily access to funds and to provide FDIC insurance coverage. The Company maintained $62.8 million of off-balance sheet deposits late in the first quarter of 2022 and further expanded its use throughout 2022. These off-balance sheet deposits grew to $187.4 million at year-end 2022 and were $40.2 million at September 30, 2023. These off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate greatly as customers' balance utilization demands evolve. The Company earns non-interest income through the associated banking network for the utilization of these funds.

Trust assets under administration increased 4.7%, or $16.7 million, to $369.4 million at September 30, 2023, from $352.7 million at December 31, 2022. During the first nine months of 2023, the Company benefited from acquiring new assets under administration coupled with market value increases.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $9.1 million as of September 30, 2023, versus $8.8 million on December 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment on September 30, 2023 decreased slightly from 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 to 1.38% at current quarter's end.

Past due loans for a period of 31-89 days increased to $6.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $292 thousand as of December 31, 2022. The increase relates to one loan where the borrower is in the process of selling the underlying property. Nonperforming assets, consisting of loans, were $1.4 million on September 30, 2023, unchanged from December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.16% at September 30, 2023 versus 0.15% at December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $11 thousand in repossessed assets. As of December 31, 2022, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $64 thousand in repossessed assets.

As of September 30, 2023, classified loans were $5.4 million with $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. These results compare to year-end 2022 where the Company reported $3.6 million of classified loans and $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. Similarly, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $2.5 million of potentially problematic loans, which are risk-rated as "watch list".

The Company continues to monitor the diminishing effects of the pandemic and its impact on customers. Additional macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have emerged in recent quarters and are being monitored for their possible impact on the performance of the loan portfolio.

BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 57% and 23%, respectively, of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio.

The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand have recently caused an increase in oil prices to the benefit of the oil industry and ancillary services. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy industry include the possibility of adverse legislation and changes in economic conditions that reduce energy demand. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota.

The Arizona economy continues to diversify, but continues to be influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries.

The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by industry as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively:

Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector










(in thousands)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate – not
otherwise categorized

$

204,427

31

%

$

177,674

29

%

Consumer, not otherwise categorized

98,896

15


85,648

14

Hotels

82,852

13


91,388

15

Retail trade

35,794

5


36,607

6

Healthcare and social assistance

32,508

5


33,327

5

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

32,056

5


30,641

5

Transportation and warehousing

26,856

4


23,951

4

Non-hotel accommodation and food service

24,482

4


21,538

4

Art, entertainment and recreation

23,630

4


19,024

3

Mining, oil and gas extraction

22,518

3


22,480

4

Construction contractors

15,874

2


11,124

2

Other service

11,158

2


11,810

2

Professional, scientific, and technical services

9,588

1


8,209

1

Real estate and rental and leasing support services

8,615

1


9,233

1

Public administration

8,038

1


8,316

1

Manufacturing

8,004

1


7,572

1

Finance and insurance

6,810

1


5,022

1

Educational services

4,293

1


4,435

1

All other

7,469

1


7,650

1

   Gross loans held for investment

$

663,868

100

%

$

615,649

100

%

The Company's loans to the hospitality industry have shown signs of improved credit quality that are reflected by improved hotel occupancy and restaurant utilization trends. Hotel operators in BNC's loan portfolio are reporting positive trends and, in some cases, stronger balance sheets. Despite these positive indications, labor shortages limit the ability of the industry to fully capitalize on these trends and the potential for inflationary impacts on travel and leisure activities continue to be closely monitored. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's loans related to office space were 2.94% of loans held for investment, concentrated in North Dakota, with only 0.09% within the Arizona market.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of BNC's capital ratios at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, is presented below:

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)



   Tier 1 leverage

14.31 %

13.99 %

   Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.38 %

14.48 %

   Tier 1 risk based capital

16.24 %

16.43 %

   Total risk based capital

17.37 %

17.57 %

   Tangible common equity

11.18 %

10.63 %





BNC National Bank



   Tier 1 leverage

12.35 %

11.97 %

   Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.01 %

14.04 %

   Tier 1 risk based capital

14.01 %

14.04 %

   Total risk based capital

15.14 %

15.19 %

Tangible common equity

10.91 %

10.28 %

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.

The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.

The Company currently has an outstanding 175,000 share repurchase authorization with no expiration date set on the authorization. No share repurchases have been made under the authorization as of September 30, 2023. Share repurchases can be made through open market purchases, unsolicited and solicited privately negotiated transactions, or in accordance with terms of Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company will not repurchase shares from directors or officers of the Company under the authorization. The Company will contemplate share repurchases subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or current or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

 (Financial tables attached)

#  #  #

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2023

2022

2023

2022

INCOME STATEMENT













Interest income

$

11,086

$

8,853

$

31,789

$

23,947

Interest expense

3,226

746

7,445

1,553

Net interest income

7,860

8,107

24,344

22,394

Provision (credit) for credit losses

230

150

635

(400)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for
credit losses

7,630

7,957

23,709

22,794

Non-interest income











Bank charges and service fees

815

1,215

2,792

2,568

Wealth management revenues

504

489

1,474

1,517

Mortgage banking revenues

(381)

2,468

3,767

10,392

Gains on sales of loans, net

5

3

15

242

Gains on sales of debt securities, net

-

-

12

-

Other



175

290

401

1,036

Total non-interest income



1,118

4,465

8,461

15,755

Non-interest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

3,673

5,170

13,677

16,330

Professional services

529

954

3,115

2,870

Data processing fees

862

993

2,915

2,964

Marketing and promotion

225

1,596

2,954

4,388

Occupancy

382

499

1,376

1,609

Regulatory costs

134

120

334

360

Depreciation and amortization

261

310

838

927

Office supplies and postage

94

99

322

316

Other

618

658

1,993

2,210

Total non-interest expense

6,778

10,399

27,524

31,974

Income before taxes

1,970

2,023

4,646

6,575

Income tax expense

463

475

1,092

1,545

Net income

$

1,507

$

1,548

$

3,554

$

5,030













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES













Common shares outstanding (a)



3,578,029

3,574,677

3,577,216

3,573,963

Dilutive effect of share-based compensation



3,193

825

2,585

877

Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,581,222

3,575,502

3,579,801

3,574,840













EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA













Basic earnings per common share


$

0.42

$

0.43

$

0.99

$

1.41

Diluted earnings per common share


$

0.42

$

0.43

$

0.99

$

1.41


(a)

Denominator for basic earnings per common share

(b)

Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



As of

(In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time
equivalent data)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

BALANCE SHEET DATA








Cash and cash equivalents

$

51,366

$

73,968

$

75,495

Debt securities available for sale

158,016

174,876

180,760

FRB and FHLB stock

2,938

3,063

3,063

Loans held for sale-mortgage banking

120

37,764

54,996

Loans held for investment

665,026

616,645

592,026

Allowance for credit losses (1)

(9,146)

(8,831)

(8,617)

Net loans held for investment



655,880

607,814

583,409

Premises and equipment, net



10,951

11,764

12,038

Operating lease right of use asset

1,020

1,521

1,727

Accrued interest receivable

3,851

3,312

3,096

Other

29,215

29,239

31,590

Total assets

$

913,357

$

943,321

$

946,174










Deposits:








Non-interest-bearing


$

180,045

$

207,232

$

198,698

Interest-bearing –








Savings, interest checking and money market

543,909

554,577

563,717

Time deposits

65,572

57,775

61,277

Total deposits

789,526

819,584

823,692

Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's
subordinated debentures

15,000

15,000

15,000

Accrued interest payable

687

312

234

Accrued expenses

3,630

5,482

4,948

Operating lease liabilities

1,134

1,660

1,872

Other

1,133

937

2,355

Total liabilities

811,110

842,975

848,101

Common stock

36

36

36

Capital surplus – common stock 



26,670

26,399

26,356

Retained earnings



91,035

87,575

86,105

Treasury stock

(1,665)

(1,622)

(1,625)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



(13,829)

(12,042)

(12,799)

Total stockholders' equity



102,247

100,346

98,073

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

913,357

$

943,321

$

946,174










OTHER SELECTED DATA










Trust assets under administration

$

369,377

$

352,677

$

321,076

Core deposits (2)

$

789,526

$

819,584

$

823,692

Tangible book value per common share (3)

$

28.71

$

28.19

$

27.55

Tangible book value per common share excluding
      accumulated other comprehensive income, net

$

32.59

$

31.58

$

31.15

Full time equivalent employees

145

206

255

Common shares outstanding

3,561,334

3,559,334

3,559,266


(1)

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.

(2)

Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers.

(3)

Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.

BNCCORP, INC. 

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA 

(Unaudited) 

AVERAGE BALANCE,
YIELD EARNED, AND
COST PAID

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2023

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2022

Quarter-Over-Quarter

Comparison

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Change Due to










Rate

Volume

Total

Assets
























Interest-bearing due from
     banks

$

40,980

$

562

5.44 %

$

67,779

$

394

2.31 %

$

372

$

(204)

$

168

FRB and FHLB stock

2,938

36

4.85 %

3,074

37

4.78 %

-

(1)

(1)

Debt securities available
     for sale

163,192

1,321

3.21 %

190,990

1,143

2.37 %

348

(170)

178

Loans held for sale-
     mortgage banking

24,378

384

6.24 %

55,127

649

4.67 %

173

(438)

(265)

Loans held for investment

650,109

8,783

5.36 %

570,702

6,630

4.61 %

1,146

1,007

2,153

Allowance for credit
     losses

(8,980)

-

0.00 %

(8,474)

-

0.00 %

-

-

-

    Total

$

872,617

$

11,086

5.04 %

$

879,198

$

8,853

3.99 %

$

2,039

$

194

$

2,233


























Liabilities
























Interest checking and
     money market

$

515,957

$

2,655

2.04 %

$

497,430

$

515

0.41 %

$

1,850

$

290

$

2,140

Savings

43,957

12

0.11 %

51,338

5

0.04 %

8

(1)

7

Time deposits

61,909

296

1.90 %

62,967

80

0.51 %

219

(3)

216

Short-term borrowings

-

-

0.00 %

1,046

3

1.14 %

(4)

1

(3)

Subordinated debentures

15,000

263

6.95 %

15,000

143

3.80 %

120

-

120

    Total

$

636,825

$

3,226

2.01 %

$

627,781

$

746

0.47 %

$

2,193

$

287

$

2,480

Net Interest Income



$

7,860





$

8,107










Net Interest Spread






3.03 %






3.52 %








Net Interest Margin






3.57 %






3.66 %









AVERAGE BALANCE,
YIELD EARNED, AND
COST PAID

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Nine Month

Comparison

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned
or Paid

Average
Yield or
Cost

Change Due to










Rate

Volume

Total

Assets
























Interest-bearing due from
     banks

$

36,351

$

1,353

4.98 %

$

127,782

$

696

0.73 %

$

1,472

$

(815)

$

657

FRB and FHLB stock

2,984

108

4.84 %

3,080

110

4.77 %

(1)

(1)

(2)

Debt securities available
     for sale

169,259

4,060

3.21 %

197,384

3,191

2.16 %

1,349

(480)

869

Loans held for sale-
     mortgage banking

35,724

1,514

5.67 %

55,091

1,554

3.77 %

619

(659)

(40)

Loans held for investment

634,460

24,754

5.22 %

548,769

18,396

4.48 %

3,246

3,112

6,358

Allowance for credit
      losses

(8,890)

-

0.00 %

(8,665)

-

0.00 %

-

-

-

    Total

$

869,888

$

31,789

4.88 %

$

923,441

$

23,947

3.47 %

$

6,685

$

1,157

$

7,842


























Liabilities
























Interest checking and
      money market

$

507,211

$

6,135

1.62 %

$

535,645

$

1,008

0.25 %

$

5,090

$

37

$

5,127

Savings

48,306

35

0.10 %

51,173

15

0.04 %

21

(1)

20

Time deposits

56,620

526

1.24 %

67,334

235

0.47 %

331

(40)

291

Short-term borrowings

333

6

2.41 %

595

4

0.90 %

2

-

2

Subordinated debentures

15,000

743

6.62 %

15,001

291

2.60 %

452

-

452

    Total

$

627,470

$

7,445

1.59 %

$

669,748

$

1,553

0.31 %

$

5,896

$

(4)

$

5,892

Net Interest Income



$

24,344





$

22,394










Net Interest Spread






3.29 %






3.16 %








Net Interest Margin






3.74 %






3.24 %








BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

(In thousands)


2023

2022

2023

2022

OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES













Total assets



926,655

935,843

924,690

979,500

Core deposits



801,292

809,072

799,428

846,911

Total equity



103,762

102,919

103,776

107,619

KEY RATIOS













Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)



5.17 %

5.55 %

4.14 %

6.03 %

Return on average assets (b)



0.65 %

0.66 %

0.51 %

0.69 %

Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)



75.50 %

82.71 %

83.90 %

83.81 %

Efficiency ratio (Bank)



72.28 %

81.22 %

80.61 %

82.02 %


(a)

Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator.

(b)

Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



As of

(In thousands)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

ASSET QUALITY










Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest

$

-

$

1

$

6

Non-accrual loans

1,405

1,354

1,313

Total nonperforming loans

$

1,405

$

1,355

$

1,319

Repossessed assets, net

11

64

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,416

$

1,419

$

1,319

Allowance for credit losses

$

9,146

$

8,831

$

8,617

Troubled debt restructured loans (1)



$

926

$

952

Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans

0.21 %

0.21 %

0.20 %

Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for
     investment                



1.38 %

1.43 %

1.46 %

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.38 %

1.35 %

1.33 %

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

651 %

652 %

653 %


(1)

The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023, thereby removing disclosure requirements for trouble debt restructured loans. Historical comparative period information is being provided for reference.


For the Quarter

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Changes in Nonperforming Loans:











Balance, beginning of period

$

1,434

$

1,406

$

1,355

$

1,673

Additions to nonperforming

25

29

357

102

Charge-offs

(8)

(15)

(95)

(62)

Reclassified back to performing

-

-

(1)

(165)

Principal payments received

(46)

(101)

(165)

(214)

Transferred to repossessed assets

-

-

(46)

(15)

Balance, end of period

$

1,405

$

1,319

$

1,405

$

1,319

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses: (1)











Balance, beginning of period

$

9,212

$

8,487

$

8,831

$

9,080

Cumulative effect of CECL adoption

-

-

125

-

Provision (credit)

230

150

635

(400)

Loans charged off

(103)

(25)

(268)

(99)

Loan recoveries

4

5

20

36

Balance, end of period

$

9,343

$

8,617

$

9,343

$

8,617













Components:











Allowance for loan losses

$

9,146

$

8,617

$

9,146

$

8,617

Allowance for unfunded commitments

$

197

$

-

$

197

$

-













Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans

(0.015) %

(0.003) %

(0.037) %

(0.010) %

Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized

(0.059) %

(0.013) %

(0.049) %

(0.014) %


(1)

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.


As of

(In thousands)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS








North Dakota










Commercial and industrial

$

61,295

$

61,784

$

45,043

Construction

18,582

13,930

10,953

Agricultural

33,272

30,799

33,248

Land and land development

6,505

6,524

7,090

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

32,102

34,683

33,171

Commercial real estate

123,673

114,937

115,485

Small business administration

17,660

18,671

18,161

Consumer

88,863

81,026

81,622

Subtotal gross loans held for investment

$

381,952

$

362,354

$

344,773

Consolidated








Commercial and industrial

$

93,702

$

96,389

$

81,155

Construction

43,612

24,690

20,319

Agricultural

35,795

30,850

33,307

Land and land development

8,129

10,758

11,341

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

80,902

78,190

73,776

Commercial real estate

231,251

230,243

228,257

Small business administration

59,905

48,638

45,993

Consumer

110,572

95,891

96,793

Total gross loans held for investment

$

663,868

$

615,649

$

590,941

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.

