BNET Announces New Board Director John R. Gibb

FULTON, N.Y., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Network of Emergency Resources, Inc. (BNET), is happy to announce a new member to its Board of Directors. John Gibb brings many years of state and local emergency management and homeland security experience to the Board, including five years as Director of the New York State Emergency Management Office.

John R. Gibb, Board Director BNET inc, Business Network of Emergency Resources, Inc.

"We are confident that John will bring fresh perspectives to our crucial relationships with the public sector in the ongoing development of BNET's Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS), the nation's largest essential employee identification program," said Scott Derby, BNET's Board Chairman.

John R. Gibb has 40-plus years of experience in state, local, and private sector emergency management and homeland security in prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery. He was the Director of the NYS Emergency Management Office and the first Acting Commissioner of the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. He was the Deputy State Coordinating Officer for the 9-11 response in New York City and served as Executive Director of the NYS Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Task Force in the aftermath of 9-11. His response experience includes major floods, blizzards, hurricanes, and ice storms.

The Business Network of Emergency Resources, Inc. (BNET), organized in 1999 as a not-for-profit organization, has been governed since its inception by a volunteer board of directors comprised of business leaders and former public servants from various areas and industries. All of BNET's directors below have experience in business continuity, disaster recovery, security/law enforcement, or emergency management: Scott Derby, Peter Picarillo, Jane K. Cordts, Greg F. Dawe, and Matthew Deane.

BNET's day-to-day operations are managed by President and CEO Peter Picarillo and Vice President for Operations Joseph Aiello.

For more information about BNET and its CEAS Program, go to CEAS.com or contact CEAS Customer Support at 888-353-2638.

CEAS – America's Largest Provider of Crisis Reentry Solutions

