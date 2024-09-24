BNET Releases the CEAS Mobile Id App

The mobile app enhances Corporate Emergency Access System participation by allowing instant issuance to essential employees using their smartphones.

FULTON, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Network of Emergency Resources (BNET) is proud to announce the release of the latest enhancement to its Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS), the CEAS Mobile ID App. CEAS provides centrally issued, standardized credentials to private-sector essential workers in conjunction with sponsoring government jurisdictions. The credentials allow for easy recognition by enforcement agencies during an emergency. The CEAS Mobile ID App allows users to securely access and display CEAS credentials on their smartphones. The image can be scanned for verification by law enforcement personnel with any smartphone camera.

Besides providing end users with a simple way to display their credentials on their smartphones, the mobile app allows company coordinators to deliver credentials just-in-time via invitation, allowing the delivery of a credential with only a few clicks. Once the invitation is accepted, the end users download and register the app and can provide a headshot photo from a file or by using their smartphone camera.

"CEAS, in its most basic form, creates a centralized registry of essential workers that uses a common credential that enforcement officials can use to certify an individual as an essential worker. BNET always has its sights set on continuous improvement to CEAS, and bringing a smartphone-based, just-in-time solution to the program has been our top objective," said BNET President and CEO Peter Picarillo.

BNET has been partnering with cities, counties, states, and their business communities since 2003 to promote business preparedness and community resiliency. Cities partnering with BNET through the CEAS program include New York, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Baltimore, Stamford, and others. Two statewide programs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ensure private-sector businesses are ready to step up, maintain operations, speed recovery, and support their communities during a crisis. CEAS is an effective tool that partners with emergency managers, law enforcement, businesses, and communities to make them resilient to unforeseen emergencies.

The Business Network of Emergency Resources (BNET) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve community resiliency through the sustainability of businesses following a disaster. To this end, BNET partners with governments, public agencies, and private-sector organizations to aid in disaster response and recovery. BNET's essential employee credentialing program helps communities and businesses overcome obstacles to recovery to ensure the continued delivery of vital goods and services to impacted communities. Local governments can receive this program at no cost. Businesses in locales where CEAS has been adopted can enroll online at ceas.com/enrollment .

Peter Picarillo, president and CEO, can be reached at 888-353-2638 x 1002, [email protected]

