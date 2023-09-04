BNG Bank: strong financial performance and social impact

News provided by

BNG Bank

04 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

Press release interim report 2023: The full interim report is published at the website of BNG Bank on Monday September 4th at 08:00 CET (www.bngbank.nl or www.bngbank.com).

  • EUR 6 billion in long term-loans granted to boost social equity and sustainability in the Netherlands
  • Long-term loan portfolio remained stable at EUR 87.8 billion
  • Higher interest result
  • Lower net profit due to result on financial transactions
  • Clients give us on average score of 7.9

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gita Salden, CEO of BNG Bank: "Even in these turbulent times, we stand firmly behind our clients. We want to be a reliable, predictable partner and support our clients in performing their social tasks enabling them to make an impact. In the first half of 2023, BNG Bank once again managed to achieve this ambition.

Continue Reading
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated income statement
Consolidated income statement

"We granted EUR 6 million in long-term loans. BNG Bank also managed to attract sufficient funding at good conditions in terms of volume, maturity and pricing. We retained our AAA credit rating, enabling us to borrow at favourable rates in the international markets.

"The conclusion of a survey that was conducted in the past six months is that our clients rate our services very highly. The availability and low costs of the loans we provide are especially appreciated. Our clients gave us a score of 7.9. I am proud of that."

Financial results

In the past six months, the activities of BNG Bank generated a solid interest result. Our interest result increased by EUR 49 million from EUR 220 million to EUR 269 million. This was due to several factors, including higher interest rates and longer maturities of loans to clients. We have realised a net profit of EUR 141 million for the first half of 2023. Our net profit for the first half of 2022 came to EUR 206 million. The decrease of the net profit was mainly due to a lower result on financial transactions arising from the liquidity portfolio.

The long-term loan portfolio remained stable at EUR 87.8 billion. The demand for credit from municipalities has decreased due to the following factors. Some of our clients brought their demand for credit forward in anticipation of higher interest rates. Furthermore, the demand for credit from municipalities was dampened due to building projects being postponed and delayed as a consequence of staffing and materials shortages and the continuing uncertainty about the long-term availability of financing in the coming years.

BNG Bank's capital position remained strong. At the end of June 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and the leverage ratio came to 38.5% and 8.9% respectively. Both these ratios remained therefore well above the minimum levels set by the regulator.

We once again raised a large part of our financing by means of ESG bonds. In the first half of 2023, our sustainable bond portfolio increased from EUR 3.5 billion to EUR 4.2 billion, which is 38% of the total amount issued.

In the second half of this year, BNG Bank will continue on the course it has set, based on its Our Road to Impact strategy. We will ensure that our clients are offered access to the financing at attractive conditions and we will keep on investing in our people and processes.

The Hague, 08:00 CET

BNG Bank – Driven by social impact

BNG Bank focuses exclusively on the public domain in the Netherlands. Our clients include municipalities, housing associations, healthcare and educational institutions and energy companies. The aim is for clients to regard the bank as a natural partner for funding the societal issues they face. BNG Bank is the fourth-largest bank in the Netherlands in terms of balance sheet total.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200039/BNG_Bank_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200038/BNG_Bank_2.jpg

SOURCE BNG Bank

Also from this source

BNG Bank reappoints Olivier Labe as CFO

BNG Bank achieves healthy results and enables clients to make an impact

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.