BNI BOOSTS BUSINESS NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES WITH RECORD NUMBER OF VISITORS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest business referral organization, announced that it has broken a new record for the number of unique visitors attending its networking meetings. With over 22,000 visitors in a single week, BNI is proud to have increased business networking opportunities for professionals across the globe. This milestone achievement marks the highest number of visitors in a week since BNI began reporting in 20191. The significant increase in visitors is a testament to the value of BNI's unique approach to referral networking and the growing demand for business professionals to expand their networks. Here are the top 3 reasons why more visitors mean an increase in business networking opportunities for Members and improves the overall value of the BNI membership:

Increased Exposure and Referrals: With more visitors attending meetings, BNI Members have more opportunities to promote their business to potential customers and receive referrals from other Members and visitors. Strengthened Business Growth: Ultimately, the goal of BNI is to help Members grow their businesses. With more visitors attending meetings, Members have access to more resources and opportunities that can help them achieve their business goals and generate new business. Broadened Category Exclusivity and Complementary Categories: Visitors are the lifeblood of BNI Chapters, as they play a critical role in creating a diverse and inclusive membership that is essential for building a robust referral network. By filling in missing categories and complementary businesses, visitors help to ensure that BNI Chapters are well-rounded and comprehensive, allowing all Members to benefit from a wider range of referrals and opportunities. This not only increases the value of BNI membership, but also makes each Chapter more effective and successful in helping businesses grow and thrive.

BNI's record number of visitors reflects the growing demand for high-quality networking opportunities as entrepreneurs and business professionals seek to expand their reach and grow their customer base. By joining a BNI chapter, Members gain access to a network of professionals who are committed to helping each other succeed.

"We believe that strong relationships are the foundation of successful businesses," says Dr. Ivan Misner, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of BNI. "The increase in visitors to BNI meetings is a testament to the power of referral networking and the value that BNI provides to our Members around the world."

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 300,000+ Member-businesses participating in over 10,900+ BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77+ countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 1.9 million businesses garner over $164 billion USD in revenue2. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To learn more about how BNI works, watch this short video here. If you are interested in learning how you can visit a BNI Chapter for free, please reach out to our Support Team at (800)-825-8286 (USA) or [email protected] (internationally).

1. The reported data on BNI's visitor numbers is based on self-reported data and information pulled from BNI Connect. 2.This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to 2023.

