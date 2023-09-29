BNI® CEO & Chairman, Graham Weihmiller, Steps Up to Executive Chairman Role and Recruits New CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI Global, LLC ("BNI") announced this week that its current Chairman & CEO, Graham Weihmiller, will be stepping up to the role of Executive Chairman and launching the recruitment process for a new CEO to lead the day-to-day operations of BNI and its affiliates.

In the last year, BNI's 310,000+ Members generated well over $22 billion USD in revenue from their BNI Membership through over 14 million valuable new client referrals. Year-after-year, BNI is consistently creating new records in terms of revenue and referrals for BNI Members and it is opening in new countries to add to the 77 countries in which it currently operates. It is also significantly bolstering its team with top talent throughout its 17 corporate offices worldwide. BNI now sits at its largest membership ever after more than 38 years of operation and it is poised to achieve a 39th consecutive year of growth later this year.

With its accelerating growth, now is the ideal time to further augment the team. Mr. Weihmiller plans to include the whole organization in the process of recruiting BNI's next CEO, and he is gathering input from BNI Members, Franchisees, and employees to identify the key success traits in BNI's next CEO. This new CEO will lead BNI as well as its affiliates CorporateConnections® and Scion Social.

Graham Weihmiller, who has served as BNI's CEO since 2014 will continue to be a strong advocate for BNI as he steps into the Executive Chairman role. In this role, Weihmiller will focus more time on big-picture strategic opportunities for BNI, mentorship, public speaking, and writing.

BNI's Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Dr. Ivan Misner said of the change, "Since 2014, Graham and I have worked very closely together to support BNI Members and Directors worldwide. And we will continue to do so in this next phase as well. By moving to the Executive Chair role, he will be able to focus on the big, strategic opportunities for BNI, while also getting some more time for writing and time at home with family, which I know is important to him. I'm supportive of this change, and excited about the fresh energy and ideas a new CEO will bring to support BNI's next phase of growth and success. My role isn't changing. And I've never been more bullish on BNI."

"BNI is an incredible organization and I'm excited to step-up to Executive Chairman so I can focus on big, strategic opportunities for BNI. I'm so humbled and pleased with the work we have done together in the last ten years. It has been a rich life experience, and I'm so incredibly grateful to the leaders in BNI who make a tangible impact in individual lives every day," says Weihmiller. "The organization is well-positioned for the future; now is the ideal time to launch an exciting and inclusive process to identify BNI's next CEO. They'll bring fresh energy, ideas, and experiences to BNI that will catapult BNI to an entirely new level. And I look forward to working with them closely. With a continued focus on BNI's Core Values, there is no limit to what BNI can accomplish in a world that needs BNI more than ever before."

For any questions or press inquiries, contact Claire Sherman, BNI's Senior Director of Global Strategy & Integrations ([email protected]).

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 300,000+ Member-businesses participating in over 10,900+ BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77+ countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 1.9 million businesses garner over $164 billion USD in revenue1. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. To learn more about how BNI works, watch this short video here. If you are interested in learning how you can visit a BNI Chapter for free, please reach out to our Support Team at (800)-825-8286 (USA) or [email protected] (internationally). Please join us at our 2023 BNI Global Convention in Madrid, Spain on November 8-11. For more information on our international networking event that brings together thousands of small business owners and entrepreneurs from around the world, visit BNIGlobalEvents.com.

1. This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to 2023.

SOURCE BNI