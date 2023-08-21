BNI® GLOBAL TO BOLSTER SMALL BUSINESS GROWTH IN SCANDINAVIA

Announcing Corporate Acquisition of BNI Sweden, BNI Norway & BNI Finland Franchises

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® Global, the world's largest business networking organization, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of BNI Sweden, BNI Norway, and BNI Finland to help foster greater success and growth for the vibrant small business community in Scandinavia.

According to the latest data from the European Union (source: europa.eu), small-medium enterprises (SMEs) make up 99.8% of Sweden, Norway, and Finland's total enterprises, with approximately 1.2 million SME businesses across Scandinavia. BNI provides these small businesses with structured weekly meetings, leadership and professional development, and technology to generate revenue, build strategic relationships, and find fresh capital sources to grow their businesses.

With a strong and diverse BNI Membership base of over 3,000 entrepreneurs and business owners across Sweden, Norway, and Finland, BNI Scandinavia has become a thriving hub for business connections, referrals, and growth. Over the past 12 months alone, this vibrant community has generated $147 million USD in revenue1 for Member businesses. Pasi Pasanen, Country Manager of BNI Finland, says about the acquisition, "I am excited that BNI, which operates globally, also brings significant benefits to local companies."

Through this acquisition, BNI Global expects to contribute enhanced resources, expertise, and global connectivity to the entrepreneurs and professionals in Scandinavia. Leveraging BNI's extensive global network of over 300,000 Members across the world, individuals in Sweden, Norway, and Finland can tap into these resources for faster access to global systems. By harnessing these systems, they can enhance their connections, extend their reach beyond local markets, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Kåre Morten Sundby, Country Manager of BNI Norway, says, "It's a big milestone for BNI Norway to have BNI as a global organization, so close to our partners and local market. I'm really excited for the future growth for our partners."

"The direct support from BNI Global is an exciting opportunity for us, as well as for small businesses in Scandinavia," says Patrik Wilén, Country Manager of BNI Sweden. "Members using BNI's concept at its full potential has always been a catalyst for success, and this new chapter in our collaboration will empower our Members to thrive in an increasingly interconnected global economy, all while reshaping the business landscape in Scandinavia."

About BNI®

1.This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data as of June 21, 2023, and represents collective results from BNI Members in Sweden, Norway, and Finland over the last 12 months. 2.This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to 2023.

