BNI® Helps U.S. Veterans Continue Their Success In The Private Sector

"It is so rewarding to hear the stories that come from our Veterans about how BNI has helped impact their life." Tweet this

Ron Leonard, a current BNI President and Chapter Success Coach in Miami, Florida, served in the U.S. Navy for years before jumpstarting his own business in 2016. "BNI and the power of professional networking is the #1 reason for my company's success and I'm extremely grateful. I couldn't imagine BNI not being a part of my life each and every day."

Steve Beck, a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran who served from 1974-1978, said "Military service instilled in me the virtues of discipline, teamwork, planning and leadership. BNI embodies those same things for me. It has helped me continue to develop as a leader by serving in various positions within my chapter and now as a Chapter Success Coach. The system works best when everyone works as a team, setting goals for themselves and for their chapters, then creating plans to reach those goals."

BNI USA is committed to helping Veterans, like Buffo, Leonard, and Beck, effectively transition to the private sector and has increased its outreach to service members, specifically in the last few months, to aid in these efforts. To assist with the transition, BNI USA is increasing support to U.S. Veterans by creating valuable opportunities to build their network, as well as hone their communication skills, provide professional development opportunities, and strengthen their business development.

"We are proud to give back to U.S. Veterans," says BNI Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Dr. Ivan Misner. "It is so rewarding to hear the stories that come from our Veterans about how BNI has helped impact their life in a way they never expected. Providing them with a powerful networking platform to build a business and a career after the transition from their service is just a small way that we can partner beside them and say thank you."

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. In the US, in the last year alone, on average, BNI Members generated over $50,000 in revenue each via over 30 valuable new client referrals. Today, BNI has over 280,000 Member-businesses participating in nearly 10,500 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $141,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 139 million valuable new client referrals. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To learn more about how BNI is supporting Veterans in your area, please contact us at (800)-825-8286 or [email protected].

SOURCE BNI

Related Links

http://www.bni.com

