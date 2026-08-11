BNI Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Global business networking organization recognized for continued growth and impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest business networking organization, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America.

BNI ranked No. 3,432 on this year's list, which recognizes independent, entrepreneurial businesses based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. This marks the first time BNI has appeared on the list.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an exciting recognition of the growth happening across BNI." Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an exciting recognition of the growth happening across BNI," said Mary Kennedy Thompson, CEO of BNI. "For more than 40 years, our mission has been centered on helping business owners grow through meaningful connections and qualified referrals. This recognition reflects the strength of that mission, the dedication of our teams and Franchisees, and the continued impact of BNI Members around the world."

Founded in 1985, BNI has grown from a single networking group into a global organization with more than 355,000 Members across 77 countries and over 11,800 Chapters. Through BNI's structured referral marketing system, Members build long-term professional relationships, exchange qualified business referrals, and create measurable business opportunities.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees achieved a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance - it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

BNI's inclusion on the 2026 list comes as the organization continues to expand its global network and invest in new ways to help entrepreneurs and business leaders grow through referral marketing.

To view the complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, visit inc.com/inc5000. To learn more about BNI or find a Chapter near you, visit bni.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 355,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77 countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 2.28 million businesses garner over $228 billion USD in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a Chapter, go to www.bni.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit inc.com.

SOURCE BNI