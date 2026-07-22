BNI® Reports Strong Q2 Performance, Entering 2 New Countries and Expanding into 15 New Markets as U.S. Expansion Pipeline Continues to Grow

The global business networking organization builds on first-half momentum with continued franchise development and Member growth across the U.S. and internationally.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International) , the world's largest business referral network, completed the second quarter of 2026 with continued growth across its global network, driven by expanding membership, increased referral activity and ongoing franchise development throughout the United States and international markets. The quarter reinforces BNI's momentum as the organization continues to expand access to its proven networking franchise model for entrepreneurs and small business owners around the world.

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 355,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77 countries around the globe.

During the second quarter, BNI Members generated over 4 million referrals1 globally as the organization continued to grow its network and strengthen the world's largest business referral communities.

BNI expanded its global footprint with 15 market expansions spanning North America, Latin America and Europe through new franchise agreements. The quarter's growth was highlighted by BNI's entry into Paraguay and the Dominican Republic, marking new milestones in the organization's Latin American expansion. In the United States, the organization awarded new territories in California, Virginia, Oregon, Michigan, Florida and Indiana. Internationally, BNI awarded new territories in Belgium, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

"BNI continues to lead and attract top franchisees who are looking to build meaningful businesses while helping other local businesses succeed," said Michael Walchonski, Chief Development Officer of BNI. "Our continued growth reflects the strength of our franchise model, the dedication of our franchisees and Members and the lasting value of BNI. As we continue expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, we're creating even more opportunities for business owners to grow through trusted relationships and resources via BNI."

The second quarter builds on BNI's strong start to 2026, following record referral activity, Member generated revenue, and Member engagement over the past year and continued recognition as one of the world's leading franchise opportunities. Across its global network, BNI continues to help entrepreneurs generate business, strengthen professional relationships and positively impact the communities they serve through its proven Givers Gain® philosophy.

A robust pipeline of additional target markets positions the organization for continued expansion across the U.S. and internationally throughout the remainder of 2026 as BNI seeks qualified franchise partners to join the network.

"We're encouraged not only by the results we've achieved this quarter, but also by the opportunities ahead," said Mary Kennedy Thompson, CEO of BNI. "With additional markets already in development and growing interest from prospective franchisees, we're well positioned to continue expanding our network and bringing the impact of BNI to even more communities."

As BNI continues building on its momentum throughout the second half of 2026, the organization remains focused on expanding into new markets across the United States and internationally while supporting entrepreneurs through meaningful business connections and long-term franchise growth. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit our website.

About BNI ®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 355,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77 countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 2.28 million businesses garner over $228 billion USD in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a Chapter, go to www.bni.com .

This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data for April – June 2026 and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide. Errors in the self-reporting of data or in subsequent analysis are possible. Therefore, the information herein should only be viewed as representative in nature.

SOURCE BNI