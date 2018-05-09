BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

CAMARILLO, CA, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company commenced its 2018 development drilling program by drilling two wells, the Glenn 16-2H well and the WLC 14-1H well (both 100% working interest)

The Glenn 16-2H well, which started production in late March, had a 30-day initial production (IP) rate of 630 boepd, of which 540 barrels was oil. This is 45% higher than the Company's next highest well's oil production at the 30 day mark

Average production for the first quarter of 2018 was 1,464 BOEPD, an increase of 94% compared to first quarter 2017 average production of 753 BOEPD. The increase was primarily due to the addition of three producing wells in 2017 and the Glenn 16-2H well in 2018

Average production for the month of April 2018 , which included a full month of production from the Glenn 16-2H well, was 1,833 BOE

, which included a full month of production from the Glenn 16-2H well, was 1,833 BOE Funds from operations was $2.2 million in the first quarter 2018 compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to a 94% increase in production combined with a 25% increase in oil prices partially offset by realized losses from commodity contracts in the first quarter of 2018

in the first quarter 2018 compared to in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to a 94% increase in production combined with a 25% increase in oil prices partially offset by realized losses from commodity contracts in the first quarter of 2018 Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $0.5 million compared to a net income of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2017 due to unrealized losses of $0.8 million from hedged commodity contracts in the first quarter of 2018 compared to an unrealized gain of $1.5 in first quarter 2017

compared to a net income of for the first quarter of 2017 due to unrealized losses of from hedged commodity contracts in the first quarter of 2018 compared to an unrealized gain of in first quarter 2017 Revenue, net of royalties was $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.2 million for first quarter of 2017, an increase of 127%, as production increased by 94% and average prices increased 16% between the quarters

in the first quarter of 2018 compared to for first quarter of 2017, an increase of 127%, as production increased by 94% and average prices increased 16% between the quarters Average netback per barrel for the first quarter of 2018 was $29.95 , an increase of 16% from the prior year first quarter due to the higher prices in 2018. The Company received prior period adjustments for its natural gas volumes sold and processing costs related to prior years. Excluding the impact of these prior period adjustments, the netbacks for the first quarter of 2018 were $31.69 per BOE, an increase of 23% from the prior year first quarter

, an increase of 16% from the prior year first quarter due to the higher prices in 2018. The Company received prior period adjustments for its natural gas volumes sold and processing costs related to prior years. Excluding the impact of these prior period adjustments, the netbacks for the first quarter of 2018 were per BOE, an increase of 23% from the prior year first quarter At March 31, 2018 , cash totaled $1.0 million and the Company had $3.0 million in available borrowing capacity on its credit facility. The Company's working capital was $(5.1) million and the Company's 90-Day working capital, which includes borrowings under its credit facility expected in the next 90 days and the fair value of the liability under its commodity contracts that are payable within 90 days, was $(0.9) million

BNK's President and Chief Executive Officer, Wolf Regener commented:

"We are excited to have kicked off our 2018 development drilling program with the excellent results of the Glenn 16-2H well, which started producing in late March. As previously disclosed, the 30-day initial production (IP) rate of the Glenn well was 630 boepd, including 540 barrels of oil, which is 45% higher than the 30-day oil IP rate from any of our past wells. The Glenn 16-2H well was the first to utilize our latest generation frack design which our technical team believes was the main driver of these impressive results. Our April production, which included a full month of the Glenn 16-2H well, was 1,833 BOE per day.

We just completed the fracture stimulation of the WLC 14-2H well, using the same frack design as was used on the Glenn 16-2H well, and we expect to release the preliminary flow results from the well later this month. Once again, I am proud that our team has safely executed both the drilling and fracture stimulation of this well on time and we are expecting the total cost for the well to again come in below our estimated $5.7 million budget. Since this well is outside of the acreage that was evaluated by our reserve engineers at the end of 2017, a successful production rate from the WLC 14-2H well should prove up significant reserves in future reserve reports. We are currently in the planning stage of selecting the next locations to be drilled in our 2018 development drilling program which we are planning to start in the third quarter.

Our net revenue increased by 127% in the first quarter 2018 as production increased by 94% and average prices increased by 16% compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, we generated funds from operations of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, which was a 144% increase from the first quarter 2017 amount of $0.9 million. The first quarter 2018 only included a few days of production from the Glenn 16-2H well, so we expect a further increase to our funds from operations going forward.

Average netbacks for the first quarter of 2018 were $29.95 per boe, an increase of 16% compared to the prior year due to higher prices. We had some prior year natural gas adjustments which impacted our netbacks during the first quarter. If these adjustments are excluded from the netback calculation, our average netbacks for the first quarter of 2018 would be $31.69 per boe, an increase of 23% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company incurred a net loss of $0.5 million compared to a net income of $1.0 million in the first quarter 2017. This is primarily due to an unrealized loss on financial commodity contracts of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to an unrealized gain of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2017."



1st Qtr 2018

1st Qtr 2017

% Net income (loss):









$ Thousands ($494)

$984

(150) $ per common share assuming dilution ($0.00)

$0.01

-











Capital Expenditures $7,930

$10,544

(25)











Production per day (Boepd) 1,464

753

94 Product Price per Barrel $47.97

$41.45

16 Netback per Barrel $29.95

$25.81

16 Netback per Barrel excluding prior year adjustments $31.69

$25.81

23 Netback per Barrel including Commodity Contracts $26.77

$32.92

(19)













3/31/2018

12/31/2017



Cash and Cash Equivalents $1,024

$521



Working Capital $(5,058)

$(537)



90-Day Working Capital $(884)

$2,227





First Quarter 2018 versus First Quarter 2017

Oil and gas gross revenues totaled $6,320,000 in the quarter versus $2,809,000 in the first quarter of 2017. Oil revenues increased $3,065,000 or 128% as oil production increased by 81% to 989 boepd and average oil prices increased by $12.48 per barrel or 25% to $61.43. Natural gas revenues increased $219,000 or 139% to $376,000 as natural gas production increased 189% to 1,597 mcfpd which was partially offset by an average natural gas price decrease of $0.54/mcf or 17% to $2.62/mcf. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) revenues increased $227,000 or 90% as NGL production increased 80% to 209 boepd and average NGL prices increased 6% to $25.47.

Average first quarter 2018 production per day increased 94% from the first quarter of 2017 due to three additional wells added to production in 2017 and one well in 2018.

Production and operating expenses increased to $987,000 and the per boe production and operating costs increased by 10% to $6.91/boe due to higher production taxes in 2018, which increased taxes by $0.90/boe, as well as a non-recurring workover of one well during the first quarter of 2018.

Depletion and depreciation expense increased $797,000 or 83% due to an increase in production in the first quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased $86,000 or 9% due to advisor fees in the first quarter of 2018.

Stock based compensation decreased by $15,000 or 34% due to the timing of stock awards granted to employees.

Finance income decreased $2,039,000 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to unrealized and realized gains on commodity contracts in the first quarter of 2017.

Finance expense increased $1,154,000 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to unrealized and realized losses on commodity contracts in the first quarter of 2018 offset by reduced interest expense on the credit facility in 2018.

Capital expenditures of $7,930,000 were incurred in the first quarter of 2018 relating to the 2018 drilling program in the US.

BNK PETROLEUM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited, Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) ($000 except as noted)

March 31

December 31

2018

2017







Current Assets







Cash $1,024

$521

Trade and other receivables 2,319

2,510

Other current assets 481

563

3,824

3,594







Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment 153,496

147,195

153,496

147,195







Total Assets $157,320

$150,789







Current Liabilities







Trade and other payables $7,156

$3,132

Fair value of commodity contracts 1,726

999

8,882

4,131







Non-current liabilities







Loans and borrowings 26,513

24,484

Asset retirement obligations 1,074

950

Fair value of commodity contracts 1,035

951

28,622

26,385







Equity







Share capital 289,522

289,522

Contributed surplus 22,443

22,406

Deficit (192,149)

(191,655) Total Equity 119,816

120,273







Total Equity and Liabilities $157,320

$150,789

BNK PETROLEUM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, expressed in Thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) ($000 except as noted)

Three months ended March 31, ($000's) 2018

2017







Oil and gas revenue net of royalties $4,932

$2,177 Other income 18

1

4,950

2,178







Production and operating expenses 987

427 Depletion and depreciation 1,754

957 General and administrative expenses 1,023

937 Share based compensation 29

44

$3,793

$2,365







Finance Income -

2,039 Finance Expense (1,625)

(471)







Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations $(468)

$1,381 Net loss and comprehensive loss from discontinued operations (26)

(397) Net income (loss) (494)

984 Net income (loss) per share $(0.00)

$0.01

BNK PETROLEUM INC. FIRST QUARTER 2018 (Unaudited, expressed in Thousands of United States dollars, except as noted)





Quarter Ending March 31,

2018

2017 Oil revenue before royalties $5,466

$2,401 Gas revenue before royalties 376

157 NGL revenue before royalties 478

251 Oil and Gas revenue 6,320

2,809 Funds from operations 2,161

886 Capital expenditures (7,930)

(10,544)















Statistics:





Average oil production (Bopd) 989

545 Average natural gas production (mcf/d) 1,597

552 Average NGL production (Boepd) 209

116 Average production (Boepd) 1,464

753







Average oil price ($/bbl) $ 61.43

$ 48.95 Average natural gas price ($/mcf) 2.62

3.16 Average NGL price ($/bbl) 25.47

24.05







Average price per barrel $49.45

$41.45 Royalties per barrel 10.85

9.34 Operating expenses per barrel 6.91

6.30 Prior period adjustments 1.74

- Netback per barrel $29.95

$25.81







Average price per barrel including commodity contracts $46.27

$48.56 Royalties per barrel 10.85

9.34 Operating expenses per barrel 6.91

6.30 Prior period adjustments 1.74

- Netback per barrel including commodity contracts $26.77

$32.92

The information outlined above is extracted from and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and the related management's discussion and analysis thereof, copies of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

