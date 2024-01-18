BNP Paribas Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

The "BNP Paribas - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into BNP Paribas' digital activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

BNP Paribas is a diversified financial group that offers a range of retail, corporate, and institutional banking solutions. Its retail banking portfolio consists of digital banking, leasing and financing, long-term corporate vehicle leasing, loans and insurance solutions, savings and investment products, and deposit services and payment cards. It also provides asset and wealth management, private banking, real estate services, cash management, and factoring solutions.

BNP Paribas International Financial Services (IFS) launched startup studio IFS.alpha to create new products and increase innovation across BNP.

In 2020, BNP Paribas launched TechUp by BNP Paribas - a program dedicated to fintech, insurtech, and regtech startups. Startups participating in the six-month program receive support from the bank's experts to develop innovative solutions.

In May 2022, the SuperTech Serendip Incubator was established by BNP Paribas Personal Finance in collaboration with SuperTech and Bruntwood SciTech to accelerate the development of ideas that will transform the banking and financial industry, enhance financial processes, and create job opportunities for tech entrepreneurs.

WAI Boost is a Paris-based accelerator program. In the initial stage, WAI Boost offers mentorship to participating startups, while the final stage involves helping startups expand internationally with the help of its network of business angels
Scope

  • As part of its digital transformation strategy, BNP Paribas is continuously investing in digital technologies to develop solutions that can help optimize its banking processes. BNP has launched several innovation initiatives, established innovation centers, and signed partnerships to develop new ideas in collaboration with other players in the fintech space.
  • BNP is developing an ecosystem to promote the development and support of innovative companies. This includes more than 60 support hubs (known as WAI [We are Innovation]) in France, including a specialist fintech hub comprising employees dedicated to innovative enterprises.
  • BNP Paribas is collaborating with fintechs to deliver innovative products and services to its customers. Recent collaborators include Cashforce, Kantox, Sis ID, Token, and Paytweak. BNP is tapping into the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Clarity AI, Worldline, QuantaVerse, Napoleon Capital, and Cashforce to help streamline its operations, deliver personalized interactions, and prevent fraud.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Millennium Global Investments
  • OpenFin
  • Clarity AI
  • Worldline
  • QuantaVerse
  • Napoleon Capital
  • Cashforce
  • Bloomberg
  • ipushpull
  • AssetMetrix
  • R3
  • Euroclear
  • IBM
  • Eastspring Investments
  • STACS
  • XDEV
  • Tokeny
  • ING Belgium
  • KBC
  • Isabel
  • Visa
  • Moody's Analytics
  • Comarch
  • Tink
  • Electronic Signature
  • Belfius
  • ING Group
  • KBC/CBC
  • Proximus
  • Orange
  • Telenet
  • Credit Agricole
  • La Banque Postale
  • Credit Mutuel
  • Tencent
  • Token
  • Aryza
  • InvestCloud
  • Temenos
  • BlackRock
  • Kantox
  • Orange Business Services
  • FIS
  • Qover
  • Dreams
  • Allfunds
  • Doing
  • SIA
  • Serrala
  • Zuora
  • METACO
  • JPM
  • PingPong
  • Digital Reasoning
  • Symphony
  • HQLAx
  • TradeIX
  • Mswipe
  • Currencycloud
  • Saagie
  • LUXHUB
  • Neptune Networks
  • Alviere
  • Rewire
  • Autenti
  • HR Path
  • SAS ITK
  • AugmentedCISO
  • Contour
  • Proxymity
  • eCential Robotics
  • Instant System
  • Saphyre
  • Secure-IC
  • PaxFamilia
  • Gambit Financial Solutions
  • Fortia Financial
  • FLOA
  • Compte-Nickel
  • Commerz Finanz
  • SevenDay Finans
  • Nexi Payments
  • Fiserv
  • Orange Business Services

