BNY Aligns Leadership to Accelerate Growth in Wealth Solutions

These changes will help support BNY's ambitions in the Wealth Solutions business by combining the power of BNY Pershing, including the Wove platform, and BNY Archer Managed Account Solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY (NYSE: BK) today announced changes to its executive leadership team to further align its businesses and advance its ambitions in the wealth solutions and managed accounts ecosystem, strengthening its ability to support advisors and institutions with more integrated capabilities across the wealth landscape.

Adam Vos, currently Global Head of Markets and a member of BNY's Executive Committee, will become Global Head of Wealth Solutions. In this new role, Vos will oversee BNY Pershing, including the Wove platform, as well as BNY Archer Managed Account Solutions. Bringing these businesses together under one leader will enhance coordination and enable better client service with scalable, end-to-end offerings.

Jim Crowley, currently Global Head of BNY Pershing, will become Executive Vice Chair. In this new role, Crowley will focus on strengthening and expanding client relationships across all of BNY's platforms, building on his decades of industry experience and stewardship of BNY Pershing.

Laide Majiyagbe, currently Global Head of Liquidity, will become Global Head of Markets and join BNY's Executive Committee. In her new role, Majiyagbe will oversee BNY's Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income and Equities, Liquidity and Financing and Execution Services businesses, which serve institutional clients, including asset managers, asset owners, banks, broker-dealers and other financial institutions around the world.

"Each of these leaders brings a unique set of skills, and their combined experience will help us raise the bar and fully leverage the scale and breadth of BNY's market-leading platforms to deliver for clients," said Robin Vince, CEO of BNY. "As the wealth landscape continues to expand and evolve, it's important that our leadership and structure evolve alongside our clients."

