BNY Announces Planned Change of Stock Ticker Symbol to "BNY"

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY, a global financial services company, today announced that it will change the ticker symbol for the common stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation from "BK" to "BNY".

The company expects its common stock to begin trading under the new ticker symbol, BNY, on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") effective May 21, 2026.

Founded in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton, BNY has been at the center of financial markets innovation for more than two centuries and in 1792, it was the first company traded on what would become the New York Stock Exchange. Today, BNY is supporting the next era of financial markets and accelerating its strategy to unlock growth. The BNY ticker symbol aligns the company's market identity more closely with its brand, strategic direction, and ambition. The company will celebrate the change by ringing the Closing Bell at the NYSE on May 21, 2026.

"BNY has long stood for trust, resilience and our central role in global capital markets. As we continue reimagining ourselves as a financial services platforms company for the future, changing our ticker to BNY reflects who we are today and where we're headed," said Robin Vince, CEO of BNY. "We're proud of our history, focused on the future, and always committed to delivering for our clients and helping them navigate what's next."

As part of this change, the ticker symbol representing interests in BNY's Series A Preferred Stock will change from "BK/P" to "BNY/P", and the ticker symbol representing interests in its Series K Preferred Stock will change from "BK PRK" to "BNY PRK".

No action is required by current securityholders with respect to the ticker symbol changes. Outstanding stock certificates, if any, will remain valid and will not need to be exchanged solely as a result of this change. Shares held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker, or other nominee will automatically reflect the new ticker symbol.

BNY's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE, as will BNY's other listed securities identified above. The change in ticker symbols will not affect the company's legal name, capital structure, CUSIPs or the rights of securityholders.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of March 31, 2026, BNY oversees $59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language, relate to, among other things, BNY's strategic priorities and direction. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond BNY's control). Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors identified above and the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth in BNY's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and BNY's other filings with the SEC. All statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and BNY undertakes no obligation to update any statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such forward-looking statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investors

Marius Merz

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Media

Anneliese Diedrichs

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SOURCE BNY