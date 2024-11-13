BNY Announces Redemption of 5.224% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes Due 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced that The Bank of New York Mellon, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will redeem all of its issued and outstanding 5.224% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes due November 21, 2025 (CUSIP: 06405LAC5) (the "Notes"). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $750,000,000.

The redemption date for the Notes is November 21, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for the Notes will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price").

On and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Payment of the Redemption Price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2024, BNY oversees $52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

