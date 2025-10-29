BNY Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 7.00%

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY (NYSE: BK), will decrease the Prime Lending Rate by 0.25%, from 7.25% to 7.00%, effective Thursday, October 30, 2025.

About BNY
BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2025, BNY oversees $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com.

Contacts:
 Media
Anneliese Diedrichs
+1 646 468 6026
anneliese.diedrichs@bny.com

Analysts
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
[email protected]

