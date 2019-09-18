BNY Mellon and Bloomberg to Deliver Front-To-Back Integration Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") and Bloomberg today announced a strategic alliance that further integrates BNY Mellon's data, analytics, and servicing capabilities with AIM, Bloomberg's portfolio management, trading and compliance solution. The new connectivity streamlines data delivery between the two firms and enables clients to access BNY Mellon's data and analytical workflow tools directly through Bloomberg AIM, delivering unique capabilities and insights to investors, technology leaders, and risk and operations professionals.

These integrated solutions, available today, will benefit clients across many core processes along the investment lifecycle. With automated connectivity and standardized data delivery between Bloomberg AIM and BNY Mellon, common clients will experience faster onboarding, higher straight-through processing rates and more efficient data exchanges. Clients will be able to leverage BNY Mellon's industry-leading reporting and transaction applications together with AIM's oversight functions, providing all the details and drill down capabilities to support settlement cycles and accurate tradable positions in one place.

The alliance links two of the industry's leading technology and service providers for the benefit of a substantial number of mutual and prospective clients across the traditional asset management, hedge fund, and asset owner segments. In addition to these capabilities, the two firms are working together to drive additional simplicity, transparency, and insights into the investing and servicing lifecycle.

"We believe clients will continue to want choice and flexibility of their operating models, and we are committed to partnering with industry-leading providers like Bloomberg as a core element of our open platform strategy," said Hani Kablawi, CEO of Global Asset Servicing at BNY Mellon. "As two of the industry's leading investment technology and servicing providers, BNY Mellon and Bloomberg mutually serve many of the world's foremost investment firms, and we see enormous opportunity to help our common clients transform their operating models and enable more informed and timely decision-making."

"Partnering with leading technology and servicing providers like BNY Mellon allows us to streamline and enrich critical investment workflows to help our clients reduce operational complexity and scale their businesses," said Ben Macdonald, Global Head of Enterprise Products at Bloomberg. "We are excited to enhance the interoperability of Bloomberg products through our collaboration with BNY Mellon, and are focused on expanding third-party relationships through our partner program to deliver additional value to our clients."

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

ABOUT BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

