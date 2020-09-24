BNY Mellon and GTreasury Collaborate to Help Clients Manage and Invest Cash

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced a new venture that will enable clients to access the market-leading cash management and payment capabilities of treasury management services provider GTreasury.

Under the new collaboration, BNY Mellon clients will have the opportunity to achieve greater visibility into their cash balances and more efficient utilization of these assets. With the enhanced transparency provided by GTreasury's treasury and risk management platform, clients will be able to better identify where balances are located across bank accounts, regions and time zones and then deploy the assets to productive ends.

Through a seamless integration with BNY Mellon's LiquidityDirect® platform – one of the world's largest digital portals for investing in money market funds – those balances can be put to work in a range of cash equivalent vehicles, providing opportunities for clients to earn incremental income as they manage liquidity across short-term investments or determine the best long-term use for their funds.

Due to the unprecedented degree of integration that the two firms have been able to achieve, BNY Mellon clients will be able to sweep cash into funds available on LiquidityDirect without leaving the GTreasury environment. Furthermore, treasurers already familiar with the GTreasury ecosystem will not be required to make any changes to their existing infrastructure to take advantage of this new functionality, and the new investment capabilities will be provided to eligible clients at no additional cost.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer clients integrated access to LiquidityDirect through GTreasury's digital treasury management tools, enabling them to streamline their cash management workflow and allocate balances with maximum efficiency," said George Maganas, Head of Liquidity Services at BNY Mellon. "Connecting those capabilities with LiquidityDirect is a natural fit, as it will enable clients to operate within one ecosystem to manage both their cash and payments while interacting with their global digital liquidity network for short-term investments via BNY Mellon."

"Integrating the GTreasury and LiquidityDirect platforms is a big win for BNY Mellon clients," said Terry Beadle, Global Head of Corporate Development at GTreasury. "The GTreasury ecosystem is purpose-built to seamlessly connect into investment portals like LiquidityDirect. The result is an efficient, immediate, and transparent workflow for maximizing the return of cash on hand. We look forward to seeing all that BNY Mellon clients will be able to accomplish via this new partnership."

Since its founding in 1986, GTreasury has pioneered the concept of the treasury workstation and been instrumental in driving the industry migration of corporate treasury management from a predominantly spreadsheet-based workflow to a straight-through processing-based model.

Following the consolidation of earlier BNY Mellon money market fund investment portals into LiquidityDirect in 2009, the platform has grown quickly. Today, LiquidityDirect supports more than $6.5 trillion in transaction flow annually for more than 850 of the world's largest corporate and institutional investors.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

ABOUT GTREASURY

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury and Risk Management System (TRMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TRMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury's global community includes more than 750 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

