BNY Mellon and Pershing Bundle Services to Deliver Comprehensive Investment Solutions to Advisors

BNY Mellon's managed accounts ecosystem brings unique value and access for advisors

The bundled offering enables RIAs, broker-dealers and banks to use multiple solutions provided by BNY Mellon at a discount and could see up to 40% in savings1

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE:BK), the global financial services company, today announced at its INSITE conference a bundled offering delivered through Pershing that enables financial advisors to access the full breadth of capabilities from across BNY Mellon's leading platforms, including BNY Mellon Investment Management and BNY Mellon Advisors.

As investors' financial needs continue to become more complex, they are increasingly looking to their financial advisors for help across their investment needs. By bundling these services, BNY Mellon is providing advisors with a holistic, simplified offering, allowing them to focus more of their time on their clients.

Backed by 240 years of experience across the financial lifecycle, BNY Mellon is bringing together the firm's managed accounts platform, asset allocation and manager selection, investment management products, customized tax solutions, the interoperable Pershing X's2 Wove platform for advisors, and custody and clearing services from BNY Mellon's Pershing into a comprehensive, unified package for clients.

"We want to be the partner that offers our leading capabilities at scale and all in one place. Importantly, this solution could offer our clients savings of up to 40%," said Stephanie Pierce, Head of Dreyfus, Mellon and BNY Mellon Advisors. "Strengthened by BNY Mellon Advisors, this competitive offering provides a gateway for advisors to meet more of their clients' unique investment needs and better run their advisory practices."

BNY Mellon Pershing also offers additional opportunities for advisors to do more with the firm for less, including decreased custody fees when advisors invest with BNY Mellon Investment Management.

"By bringing together the strength of Pershing's offerings with Investment Management's industry-leading products and the expertise of BNY Mellon Advisors, we're able to offer more value and the full breadth of BNY Mellon's services to our clients," said Ben Harrison, Head of Wealth Solutions, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "This latest innovative offering is another great example of how we are uniquely positioned to support clients through every stage of the investment lifecycle."

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of March 31, 2024, we oversee $48.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

BNY Mellon Pershing (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a leading provider of clearing and custody, trading and settlement, advisory and investment solutions, data insights, business consulting and other services to wealth management and institutional firms looking to grow their businesses. For more information, go to: pershing.com

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, managing almost $2 trillion across a range of traditional and alternative assets through seven specialist investment firms – ARX, Dreyfus, Insight, Mellon, Newton, Siguler Guff, and Walter Scott. For more information: www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Advisors, an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, is the investment solutions gateway, providing centralized access to BNY Mellon's comprehensive investment services and expertise and has $173.6 billion3 in assets under management or advisement, as of March 31, 2024. BNY Mellon Advisors is dedicated to delivering integrated investment solutions driven by insights, powered by innovative technology and focused on helping clients achieve their objectives.

This press release is qualified for issuance in the US only and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities or investment services or an endorsement thereof in any jurisdiction or in any circumstance in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorized. This press release is issued by BNY Mellon to members of the financial press and media and the information contained herein should not be construed as investment advice.

1 This represents estimated potential savings over what may be paid to various BNY Mellon affiliates for the use of numerous services on an a la carte basis which were each contracted for separately. The amount stated is for illustrative purposes only. Such savings are conditioned on achieving and maintaining a minimum level of investments in BNY Mellon affiliated products, and, other conditions. A conflict of interest exists with regard to certain recommendations of BNY Mellon Advisors (or other BNY Mellon affiliates) when recommendations are made regarding investments in products advised by affiliates. Not all clients will be able to realize this level of savings. The requirement to maintain a certain threshold amount in BNY Mellon affiliated products creates a conflict of interest that you may be required to disclose to investors.

2 Technology services may be provided by Pershing X, Inc., an affiliate of Pershing LLC, member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC. Pershing and Pershing X do not provide investment advice or offer investment advisory products or services.

3 This includes regulatory assets under management of approximately $19.4 billion which are managed on a discretionary and non-discretionary basis; approximately $8 billion which is managed by certain BNY Mellon Advisors employees in their capacity as dual officers of BNY Mellon Advisors and BNY Mellon, N.A.; and approximately $139 billion managed on a non-discretionary basis where advisory services are provided to BNY Mellon, N.A. and accounts for which BNY Mellon Advisors provides a model of securities but does not arrange or effect the purchase or sale of the securities. For more information on the services provided for each category of management, please see BNY Mellon Advisor's most recent ADV Part 2A.

