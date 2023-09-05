BNY Mellon Announces Any and All Cash Tender Offer by its Wholly Owned Subsidiary for Certain of its Senior Notes

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer (the "Offer") by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC ("BNYMCM"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of BNY Mellon, to purchase any and all of the securities of BNY Mellon listed in the table below (the "Securities").

Title of Securities CUSIP Number ISIN Coupon Outstanding Principal Amount

(millions) Maturity Date First Par Call Date Workout Date(1) Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread

(Basis Points) 0.350% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series J due 2023 06406RAP2 US06406RAP29 0.350 % $750 12/07/2023 11/07/2023 Maturity 0.50% due 11/30/2023 FIT3 +0 bps 3.350% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series J due 2025 06406RBC0 US06406RBC07 3.350 % $950 04/25/2025 03/25/2025 Maturity 2.625% due 04/15/2025 FIT4 +15 bps 3.430% Fixed/Floating Rate Callable Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series J due 2025 06406RBF3 US06406RBF38 3.430 % $700 06/13/2025 06/13/2024 Par Call 2.50% due 05/31/2024 FIT3 +15 bps



(1) The workout date for a Security is the date on which such Security is assumed to be paid down for purposes of calculating the Total Consideration (as defined below) in connection with such Security.

The "Total Consideration" offered for each $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) by reference to the fixed spread for the Securities over the yield based on the bid-side price of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security, as calculated by the Joint Dealer Managers (as defined below) at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on September 11, 2023. Holders whose Securities are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, including Securities tendered by guaranteed delivery, will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their purchased Securities from the last interest payment date for the Securities to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined below).

The Offer is being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, dated today, which contains detailed information regarding the terms of the Offer. The Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 11, 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated (the "Expiration Date"). BNYMCM expects to accept for payment and pay the Total Consideration for Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn before the Expiration Date and for Securities validly tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures on the Settlement Date. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, the settlement date is expected to be September 14, 2023, or promptly thereafter (the "Settlement Date").

Tenders of Securities pursuant to the Offer may be validly withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Date. Securities subject to the Offer may also be validly withdrawn at any time after the 60th business day after commencement of the Offer if for any reason the Offer has not been consummated within 60 business days after commencement.

The tender offer is conditioned upon the satisfaction of certain customary conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, but is not conditioned upon any minimum principal amount of Securities being tendered. Subject to applicable law, BNYMCM may, at its sole discretion, waive any condition applicable to the tender offer and may extend the Offer. Under certain conditions and as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase, BNYMCM may terminate the tender offer before the Expiration Date.

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, which holders are urged to read carefully before making any decision with respect to the Offer.

The Offer is open to all registered holders of Securities. A beneficial owner of Securities that are held of record by a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company, or other nominee (each, a "Custodian") must instruct such Custodian to tender such Securities on the beneficial owner's behalf in a timely manner. Beneficial owners should be aware that a Custodian may establish its own earlier deadline for participation in an Offer.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the tender agent and information agent. Requests for documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at +1 (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) or Toll-Free at +1 (800) 814-2879 or email at [email protected].

Copies of the Offer to Purchase and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are available at the following web address: www.dfking.com/bnymellon.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as Joint Dealer Managers (the "Joint Dealer Managers") for the Offer. Questions regarding the Offer may also be directed to the Joint Dealer Managers as set forth below:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 388 Greenwich Street, Trading 4th Floor New York, New York 10013 Attn: Liability Management Group Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106 Toll-Free: +1 (800) 558-3745 Email: [email protected] Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 200 West Street New York, New York 10282 Attn: Liability Management Group Collect: +1 (212) 357-1452 Toll-Free: +1 (800) 828-3182

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any Securities. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Offer is not being made to holders of Securities in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws require a tender offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the tender offers are made by the Joint Dealer Managers on behalf of BNYMCM. None of BNY Mellon, BNYMCM, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, D.F. King & Co., Inc., or the trustee or security registrar with respect to the Securities, nor any affiliate of any of the foregoing, has made any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Securities in response to the Offer.

