BNY Mellon Announces Redemption of 500,000 Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/100th Interest in a Share of its Series D Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

News provided by

BNY Mellon

17 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Series D Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") and all of the corresponding depositary shares ("Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock. There are currently 5,000 shares of Series D Preferred Stock and 500,000 Depositary Shares outstanding.

The redemption date for the Series D Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares will be the dividend payment date on December 20, 2023 (the "Redemption Date") and payment of the Redemption Payment (as defined below) will be made on the Redemption Date. The redemption price for the Depositary Shares will equal $1,000 per Depositary Share (equivalent to $100,000 per share of Series D Preferred Stock) (the "Redemption Payment"). The Redemption Payment does not include the dividend payment that will be payable on the Redemption Date to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment. On and after the Redemption Date, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding and dividends in respect of the Series D Preferred Stock represented by the Depositary Shares will no longer accrue.

Simultaneously with the redemption of the Series D Preferred Stock, the outstanding Depositary Shares will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), for an amount per Depositary Share equal to the Redemption Payment. All Depositary Shares are held in book-entry form through DTC and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC.

Computershare Inc. and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., jointly, are the depositary (the "Depositary"), and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., is the transfer agent and registrar for the Series D Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares. The Depositary's address and telephone number are as follows:

First Class/Registered/Certified
Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
Attn: Corporate Actions, BNYM Redemption Series D
150 Royal Street, Suite 101
Canton, MA 02021
1-800-546-5141 or 1-781-575-2765

Investors in the Depositary Shares should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Depositary Shares for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Depositary Shares in which they have a beneficial interest.

About BNY Mellon
Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Garrett Marquis
+1 949 683 1503
[email protected]

Analysts
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Also from this source

BNY Mellon to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on January 12, 2024

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 on Friday, January 12, 2024. Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon's ...

BNY Mellon to Speak at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) today announced that Dermot McDonogh, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.