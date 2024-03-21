BNY Mellon Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes Due 2024

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due April 26, 2024 (CUSIP 06406RAT4) (the "Notes"). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $400,000,000.

The redemption date for the Notes is March 26, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for the Notes will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price").

On and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Payment of the Redemption Price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of December 31, 2023, we oversee $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Garrett Marquis

+1 949 683 1503

[email protected]

Analysts

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon