BNY Mellon Announces Settlement of Cash Tender Offer by its Wholly Owned Subsidiary for Certain of its Senior Notes

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today announced the settlement of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC ("BNYMCM"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BNY Mellon, which commenced on September 5, 2023, to purchase any and all of the securities of BNY Mellon listed in the table below (the "Securities"). The Offer expired on September 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery"), each dated September 5, 2023.

BNYMCM has accepted for purchase and purchased the aggregate principal amounts of Securities, as set forth in the table below, and paid the Total Consideration, as set forth in the table below, for the Securities.

Title of Securities CUSIP

Number ISIN Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal

Purchased Total

Consideration(1) 0.350% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series J due 2023 06406RAP2 US06406RAP29 $750,000,000.00 $157,785,000.00 $987.95 3.350% Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series J due 2025 06406RBC0 US06406RBC07 $950,000,000.00 $490,514,000.00 $969.64 3.430% Fixed/Floating Rate Callable Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series J due 2025 06406RBF3 US06406RBF38 $700,000,000.00 $337,312,000.00 $983.96



(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the tender agent and information agent. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as Joint Dealer Managers for the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any Securities. The Offer was made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and was not made to holders of Securities in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction where the laws require a tender offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the tender offers were made by the Joint Dealer Managers on behalf of BNYMCM. None of BNY Mellon, BNYMCM, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, D.F. King & Co., Inc., or the trustee or security registrar with respect to the Securities, nor any affiliate of any of the foregoing, has made any recommendation as to whether holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Securities in response to the Offer.

