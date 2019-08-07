BNY Mellon Appoints Daniel Tenengauzer Head of Markets Strategy & Insights

He will also act as a media spokesperson for BNY Mellon on global macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, succeeding current strategy chief, Simon Derrick, who shall retire from the firm at the end of October.

Boasting more than 20 years of cross-asset experience on both the buy and sell sides, Daniel is a seasoned global macro researcher with unparalleled knowledge of international markets, informed by lengthy periods working on four continents.

He joins BNY Mellon from Tse Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund, where he was director of research, overseeing currencies and fixed income exposures globally.



Previously, Daniel supported foreign exchange and fixed income sales and trading at some of the world's largest banks, from emerging market debt and FX at Goldman Sachs, to G10 research at Lehman Brothers, and emerging markets fixed income strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. More recently, Daniel led global FX strategy for RBC Capital Markets.

"In today's rapidly changing macro and political climate, we are delighted to have someone of Danny's caliber helping clients decipher the global economy's increasing complex signals and their implications for market behavior," said Jason Vitale, Global Head of FX at BNY Mellon.

"I'm excited to be able to combine my experience in macro and geopolitical issues with the insights that only a firm such as BNY Mellon can glean from its position at the center of the world's financial markets," said Daniel.

Starting his career as a macro analyst, first at Bank Hapoalim and then at San Paolo Bank, Daniel holds a master's degree in Finance and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has also been published in a wide variety of academic journals and speaks several languages, including Portuguese, Hebrew and Spanish.

Daniel will be based in New York.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Peter Madigan

+1 212 815 2308

peter.madigan@bnymellon.com

Nina Truman

+ 1 212 815 2006

nina.truman@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

