BNY Mellon Appoints Data Automation Veteran Hood Qaim-Maqami to Senior Technology Post

Qaim-Maqami will lead shared services technology efforts across the enterprise and oversee the continued investment in technology to transform BNY Mellon's client digital platform and help digitize front-to-back process innovation. BNY Mellon's Client Service Delivery (CSD) division manages investment monitoring, measurement and processing services for our clients. CSD business solutions include securities operations, fund administration, transfer agency, outsourcing, performance measurement and related services.

"I look forward to Hood's leadership in driving our automation agenda, which will be central to both innovating and streamlining our technology operational footprint," said Engle. "His work will help foster closer relationships between technology and the business, and will strengthen our resiliency and risk culture."

Qaim-Maqami joins BNY Mellon from JP Morgan Chase, where he was Managing Director in Wealth Management. Prior to his role at JPMC, he held senior technology roles at Bank of America, DTCC, Barclay's Investment Bank and Lehman Brothers, where his work spanned technology execution, product development and business strategy, incorporating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and mobile platforms to help organizations advance their technology sophistication.

Qaim-Maqami earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his master's from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

