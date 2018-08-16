BNY Mellon Appoints Emily Portney as Head of Asset Servicing for the Americas

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon, a global leader in investment management and investment services, has appointed Emily Portney, Head of Asset Servicing for the Americas, effective October 1, 2018. Ms. Portney will report directly to Asset Servicing Chief Executive Officer, Hani Kablawi, and will be based in New York.

In this position, Portney will lead the company's asset servicing business across in the US and Latin America, and oversee BNY Mellon's interest in the CIBC Mellon Asset Servicing joint venture in Canada.

"I am delighted that Emily is joining BNY Mellon," said Hani Kablawi, CEO of Global Asset Servicing. "She is a seasoned executive with a depth of leadership experience across the financial services industry. Her broad industry insights, strategic thinking, and ability to transform businesses, combined with her client focus and commitment to developing organizational talent, will position us well to drive our business forward."

Portney was most recently Chief Financial Officer for Barclays International, where she led a global Finance organization spanning the Corporate and Investment Bank, the Private Bank, as well as the Cards and Payments businesses. Emily joined Barclays from Visa where she was the CFO of North America.

Prior to Visa, Emily spent 22 years at JP Morgan where she was the Global Head of Clearing and Collateral Management, a brokerage unit that provided agency execution, clearing, and collateral management services across derivatives and securities markets worldwide. Emily started with JP Morgan in NY in 1993, and performed various roles over the course of her career, including the CFO of Equities and Prime Services.

"I am excited to join an industry leader like BNY Mellon," said Ms. Portney. "BNY Mellon's clients are some of the most sophisticated investors in the world and the quality of those relationships are much admired in the market. I am looking forward to partnering with our clients and my new colleagues to continue to drive our growth aspirations."

Ms. Portney succeeds Dan Smith, who was appointed to a new role as Head of Asset Servicing Business Resiliency.

ABOUT BNY MELLON



BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE : BK ). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:



Paul Patella



BNY Mellon Asset Servicing



Paul.Patella@bnymellon.com



+1 212-635-1378

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

