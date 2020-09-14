BNY Mellon Appoints Robin Vince as Vice Chair and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) announced today that Robin Vince has been appointed Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure, effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Vince will report to Todd Gibbons, CEO of BNY Mellon, and will join BNY Mellon's Executive Committee. He will have oversight of BNY Mellon's Clearance and Collateral Management, Treasury Services, Markets and Pershing businesses.

"In line with our growth agenda and our strategy to continue building platforms on which our clients can grow and drive profitability, we are pleased to appoint an executive of Robin's caliber as Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure," said Todd Gibbons, CEO of BNY Mellon. "By bringing these four complementary businesses together under his leadership, we are better positioned to become the central facilitator in our clients' capital markets ecosystems – across markets, asset classes and geographies. Robin is an accomplished and respected leader in the industry and will help us execute our strategy, which is centered on driving growth and creating differentiated value for our clients, digitizing and optimizing our operating model, and fostering a high-performance culture that is focused on delivering excellent client service in new and innovative ways."

Mr. Vince said, "BNY Mellon is an historic institution with a rich legacy and reputation for serving as a trusted steward for the global financial markets, and I'm excited to help build on that legacy going forward. The company has an unparalleled client portfolio and is uniquely positioned to be the platform through which our clients continue to build and grow profitable businesses. We will focus on expanding solutions across our clients' full range of needs and deepening our already robust relationships."

There are strong synergies between the BNY Mellon Clearance and Collateral Management, Treasury Services, Markets and Pershing businesses. Under Mr. Vince's leadership, the company will leverage those synergies to provide increased value to clients – working across businesses to deliver more end-to-end client solutions to help meet their growing and evolving demands.

Mr. Vince joins BNY Mellon from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Management Committee.

Mr. Vince joined Goldman Sachs in 1994 and held many leadership roles, including Treasurer, Head of Operations, Head of Global Money Markets, COO of the EMEA region and CEO of Goldman Sachs International Bank, among others. He also served on several key subsidiary boards and governance committees. He was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2006.

He is a member of National Geographic Society's Hubbard Council and serves on the Board of Advisors of The Hospital for Special Surgery.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

