BNY Mellon Expands LiquidityDirect(SM) Platform for Short-Term Investment Products

Expansion now offers comprehensive access to deposits, enhanced Focused Investing options and mutual funds, as well as new integration capabilities through SAP

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) today announced the expansion of its short-term investment platform, LiquidityDirect, to incorporate access to mutual funds, enhanced Focused Investing options, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts and sponsored cleared repo Sweep capabilities to help companies maximize liquidity, manage risks and improve performance. Driven by client demand, these enhancements provide corporate treasurers and other finance executives with a comprehensive platform for leveraging more than 100 investment vehicles.

The expansion also unlocks additional value via integration with SAP's Treasury Management workstation, creating efficiencies for self-directed cash management, payments and investments. These developments build on LiquidityDirect's existing platform integration with several other leading treasury workstations and cash management systems, including Indus Valley Partners, G Treasury and Hazeltree.

Adam Vos, CEO of BNY Mellon Markets & Execution Services, said: "Throughout market cycles, the global demand for liquidity remains paramount for all market participants. A critical component to meeting clients' needs is providing integrated access from a single source to an array of liquidity solutions. We have built—and now significantly enhanced—our LiquidityDirect platform to offer clients exactly these types of innovative solutions, to meet their dynamic investment and risk criteria as they execute on their liquidity strategy."

As an important value add, LiquidityDirect provides access to the BOLD® (Black Opportunity for Learning and Development) Share Class on Dreyfus Government Cash Management, offered exclusively through BNY Mellon, so clients can easily make a direct social impact. Since launching, assets in the BOLD® Share Class have grown nearly eightfold, now totaling an estimated $4.8bn as of May 12, 2023. In addition, 10% of the BOLD® shares' net revenue1 will be donated to Howard University's Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence grant annually.

Building on the success of BOLD®, LiquidityDirect has bolstered its Focused Investing offering by adding new investment options, including share classes offered through veteran-, women- and minority-owned broker-dealers, as well as Minority Depository Institutions. This augments the platform's existing Focused Investing capabilities powered by its own ESG Data Analytics.

George Maganas, Global Head of Liquidity Services, BNY Mellon, said: "Our clients have conveyed a need to streamline management of their short-term investments – and we listened. Through the expansion of our LiquidityDirect product suite, we are providing them with a comprehensive set of short-term investment options through a single point-of-access. We will continue evolving the platform to enhance our clients' experience by incorporating the latest market developments, investment options with seamless integration and data management they demand."

1 "Net revenue" represents the management fee paid by the Fund to the Fund's investment adviser, BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) after any fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements by BNYM Investment Adviser and less any revenue sharing payments made by BNYM Investment Adviser or its affiliates, with respect to the Fund's BOLD® shares. If in any year 10% of net revenue attributable to the Fund's BOLD® shares is less than $300,000, BNYM Investment Adviser nevertheless will make a donation of $300,000 from its past profits.

