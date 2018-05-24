BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House's Real-Time Payments Network

BNY Mellon is the first bank to enable Request for Payment messages within TCH's RTP network, reinforcing its position as a pioneer within the RTP network. It also supports Request for Information messages, Acknowledgements, and other RTP message sets that add value to the interaction between counterparties to a payment.

With these messaging capabilities in place, RTP will enrich the relationship between parties to a payment transaction. It supports complex digital commerce services with integrated messaging that allows issuing and paying of e-invoices and e-bills, rich remittance data, confirmation of delivery, and requests for information or return of funds as well. BNY Mellon clients can use these new non-payment messages to initiate or support payment messages between an organization and its partners and customers. Clients can also pair this capability with Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity for integration with other enterprise applications and for machine-to-machine communication.

Starting today, RTP payment origination can now begin with a new message type, the RTP Request for Payment. This message type is a real-time message requesting payment from the receiver of the message. RTP Request for Payment messages allow for the immediate electronic delivery of invoice details, desired payment due date, and other pertinent transactional details. The receiver of this message may approve or reject the request before payment transfers. Once the recipient approves the request, payment is immediate, final, and irrevocable.

"By debuting Request for Payment messaging and being the first bank to do so, we are extending our track record as an industry innovator in payments," said Ian Stewart, CEO of BNY Mellon's Treasury Services business. "The level of transparency and interactivity offered by Request for Payment and other value-added message types will open up significant creativity from our clients in how they apply them to their business needs."

BNY Mellon has been a pioneer since originating the first RTP payment on November 13, 2017, working closely with TCH to design and develop the RTP infrastructure. RTP is the first new core U.S. payments infrastructure since the ACH network was introduced nationally in 1974. It allows people to exchange payments more quickly, more safely, and more efficiently than via current payment rails. Other banks are now joining in a broader consortium processing RTP transactions, with the goal of achieving full national adoption by 2020.

About BNY Mellon Treasury Services

BNY Mellon Treasury Services offers its clients solutions in global payments, trade services, cash management, and foreign exchange. It operates in 36 countries, helping clients optimize cash flow, manage liquidity, and make payments more efficiently in more than 120 currencies. Its services help organizations conduct payment operations, ensure adequate liquidity, and manage risk.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Frank Pinto

BNY Mellon Investment Services

frank.pinto@bnymellon.com

+1 917-309-1065

Christopher Fox

BNY Mellon Investment Services

christopher.fox@bnymellon.com

+1 917-470-4689

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-first-bank-to-offer-request-for-payment-messaging-capabilities-on-the-clearing-houses-real-time-payments-network-300653984.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

