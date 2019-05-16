BNY Mellon Head of Digital Roman Regelman to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The premier conference will bring together nearly 900 global CIOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators and MIT academic thought leaders together on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for a full day of networking, collaboration and discussions around leading a smarter enterprise, scaling insightful technologies, becoming cultural change agents, and steering executive business peers in transforming their organizations for competitive advantage.

"I look forward to participating at the 2019 CIO Symposium, hosted by MIT Sloan, a pioneer and leader in digital innovation. BNY Mellon is taking a holistic approach – in line with the best practices across the industries," said Mr. Regelman. "We, like all key players, have invested into technologies and tools and now we are creating an entire global ecosystem with fintechs, large technology and markets players and universities to offer our clients new, value-added ways to benefit from their investments."

More than a dozen keynote presentations and interactive panel discussions tied to this year's theme "Leading the Smarter Enterprise" will feature more than 60 business leaders, technology trendsetters, and thought leaders from academia. Mr. Regelman's panel will explore how firms that have encouraged more robust innovation now face a challenge: how to coordinate their internal innovation efforts? The panel will discuss how firms can help their teams get better at identifying experiments, leveraging the successful ones, and stopping the least promising ones (while encouraging the pursuit of risky innovations).

"This year's conference will enable CIOs to integrate data-driven insights into every decision they make," said Lindsey Anderson, Chair of the 2019 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "We are excited to provide opportunities for global business leaders to learn to leverage the latest technologies and scale them across the enterprise, thus enabling a smarter enterprise that is more customer-oriented and quicker to market."

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is co-organized by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). It will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kresge Auditorium, 48 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA. For more information and to register, please visit www.mitcio.com.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Cheryl Krauss

+1 917 783-0013

cheryl.krauss@bnymellon.com

Frank Pinto

+1 917 309-1065

frank.pinto@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

