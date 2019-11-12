BNY Mellon Hires Industry Veteran Jane Mancini as Head of Sales for Asset Servicing Americas

"Jane brings a unique combination of skills to the firm," said Emily Portney, Head of Asset Servicing for the Americas. "Her robust experience, deep client relationships and outstanding leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic dialogue with clients and enhance our suite of innovative solutions."

Ms. Mancini is an accomplished financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience across sales, relationship management, product management and distribution, most recently serving as Head of Global Client Solutions at State Street Corp. Prior to that, Ms. Mancini led State Street's Asset Management segment, where she led a business development team focused on more than 500 asset management firms in North America. She also founded and led the bank's corporate CEO leadership series and was a global advisory board member for the Professional Women's Network.

Before State Street, Ms. Mancini held a variety of senior leadership roles throughout her career, including managing partner at I-Pension Investments, executive vice president and head of distribution for Rydex, since acquired by Guggenheim Investments, and head of the insurance business for both MFS and Putnam Investments.

"I am excited to join BNY Mellon as the company continues its business transformation," said Ms. Mancini. "The firm's global market position is unrivalled and I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and leveraging my broad background to drive growth for the business."

Ms. Mancini is based in Boston and currently serves on the boards of several schools and charitable organizations. In 2013, she was inducted as a Hall of Fame Member of the Insured Retirement Institute, where she served as chairman.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Paul Patella

BNY Mellon Asset Servicing

Paul.Patella@bnymellon.com

+1 212-635-1378

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

