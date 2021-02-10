BNY Mellon Investment Management to Enhance the Specialist Investment Capabilities of Insight, Newton and Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Investment Management, one of the world's largest asset managers with $2.2 trillion in assets under management, and four of its investment firms today announced plans to realign Mellon Investments Corporation's (Mellon's) capabilities in fixed income, equities and multi-asset, and liquidity management with Insight Investment (Insight), Newton Investment Management (Newton) and Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies (Dreyfus CIS), respectively.

The decision, made in partnership with the investment firms, will enhance their respective specialist capabilities, and strengthen their research platforms and global reach. The transition of Mellon's capabilities is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. There will be no change to the firms' investment processes or philosophies during the transition period as a result of the changes announced today.

"In the face of a rapidly changing investment environment, well-resourced specialist expertise with global research capabilities are needed to deliver the outcome-focused solutions clients expect," said Hanneke Smits, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management. "The realignment of Mellon's investment capabilities with Insight, Newton and Dreyfus CIS is part of our commitment to providing our clients with a range of investment strategies that meet their current and evolving objectives."

The transition of Mellon's fixed income investment teams will enable Insight to solidify its position as a leading global fixed income solutions and liability-driven investment (LDI) manager with $1.1 trillion in AUM.1

Mellon's $105.2 billion in fixed income capabilities across stable value, municipal, Efficient Beta and taxable fixed income strategies are highly complementary to Insight's investment expertise. The investment processes share considerable common ground and the combined team will have enhanced collective coverage of the U.S., the world's largest and most diverse fixed income market.

"We are very excited to bring Mellon's U.S. based fixed income teams into Insight. Their expertise and breadth of investment capabilities will further strengthen our ability to deliver for our clients. Mellon's specialized fixed income capabilities are highly complementary to Insight's strong range of existing core U.S. strategies, and this move will broaden and deepen our specialist U.S. fixed income capability. It will also give us new sources of investment opportunities and innovation for our clients, which I expect will enhance our reputation with clients as a complete and at-scale leader in global investment management," said Abdallah Nauphal, CEO of Insight Investment.

Newton's role as a global equities and multi-asset investment leader will be strengthened through the addition of Mellon's capabilities in these asset classes. Building on an existing collaboration between Newton and BNY Mellon Investment Management Japan (BNY Mellon IMJ), the Japanese equities team's expertise will also be integrated with Newton.2 The combination of Newton with Mellon's equities and multi-asset capabilities, along with BNY Mellon IMJ's Japanese equities expertise, will result in a $140 billion investment firm.

Together they bring complementary philosophies and differentiated expertise with long histories in fundamental research-led investing, as well as Newton's heritage in responsible investment. The enlarged firm's footprint will cover three core regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Bringing each firm's fundamental and quantitative expertise into a single organization is expected to create an industry-leading, global research-driven group that includes macroeconomic, geopolitical, ESG-focused, regional, thematic and private-equity market research. This will enable Newton to develop a broader research perspective on the investment landscape.

"We are creating a global investment firm with a deep and differentiated research platform that is able to drive a range of solutions for the modern investor," said Andrew Downs, COO and interim CEO of Newton. "We are fundamental investors at heart and the benefits of adding Mellon's leading research capabilities, along with BNY Mellon IMJ's highly regarded Japanese equities capabilities, will strengthen our idea generation and investment decision-making."

The integration of Mellon's cash capabilities with Dreyfus CIS will offer clients a comprehensive platform of institutional liquidity solutions with over $300 billion in AUM across investment vehicles.1

Mellon's deep experience in managing institutional cash for its separately managed account clients complements Dreyfus CIS' existing suite of money market mutual funds, UCITS funds and collective investment vehicles. The integration of investment teams is designed to provide a holistic offering for our clients.

"This combination will provide clients with consolidated access to industry-leading liquidity solutions, backed by nearly 50 years of expertise and leadership across the entire cash ecosystem," said Stephanie Pierce, CEO of ETF, Index and Cash Investment Strategies at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "This is one of several enhancements to better serve the evolving needs of our clients with a comprehensive, scalable and flexible suite of liquidity solutions."

Mellon will continue to deliver institutional equity and fixed income index management as a specialist investment firm with over $390 billion in assets under management.1

As a pioneer in index management and the seventh largest index firm globally,3 Mellon's deep heritage in index investing will continue with the full range of index solutions that it manages today. Stephanie Pierce will remain CEO of Mellon's index business.

As a result of the plans to realign Mellon's investment capabilities, Des Mac Intyre, Mellon's current CEO, has decided to leave the firm at the end of February 2021. We thank him for his leadership and many contributions. Mellon's COO, Michael Germano, will take on Des' responsibilities as CEO of Active Management during the transition period.

BNY Mellon Investment Management's other investment firms – Alcentra, Walter Scott, ARX and Siguler Guff4 – are not impacted by this realignment and continue to offer their own specialized value propositions that complement the capabilities of Insight, Newton, Mellon and Dreyfus CIS. BNY Mellon Investment Management's multi-firm model offers the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment ﬁrms, offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, scale and proven ﬁnancial stewardship of BNY Mellon.

Additional information about this announcement is available at https://im.bnymellon.com/announcement

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through an investor-first approach, the firm brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon, one of the world's most trusted investment partners. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of December 31, 2020. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at http://www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Insight Investment (Insight) is a leading asset manager focused on designing investment solutions to meet its clients' needs. Founded in 2002, Insight's collaborative approach has delivered both investment performance and growth in assets under management. Insight managed $1 trillion of assets as at December 31, 2020 across its core liability-driven investment, risk management, full-spectrum fixed income, currency and absolute return capabilities.5 Insight Investment is a subsidiary of by BNY Mellon. More information about Insight Investment can be found at: www.insightinvestment.com.

Mellon Investments Corporation (Mellon) is a global multi-specialist investment manager with a full spectrum of research-driven solutions using both active and passive strategies. With $614 billion in assets under management as of 31 December, 2020, Mellon serves a wide variety of institutional and intermediary clients located in over 29 countries and territories. Backed by quality research, a robust infrastructure and integrated systems and processes, our investment disciplines include active equity, active fixed income, index, efficient fixed income beta, multi-asset and multi-factor investing. Our strategies are designed to meet growing client demand for more diversified, sophisticated investment solutions. We aim to be a key partner for our clients by delivering customized investment outcomes and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.mellon.com.

Newton Investment Management Limited (Newton) is a London-based global investment management subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Newton is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Registered address, BNY Mellon Centre, 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA. Registered in England No. 01371973. With assets under management of $62.8 billion as at December 31, 2020, Newton provides investment products and services to a wide range of clients, including pension funds, charities, corporations and (via BNY Mellon) individuals. News and other information about Newton is available at www.newtonim.com and via Twitter: @NewtonIM.

Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies (Dreyfus CIS), a division of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, is one of the industry's leading institutional managers of money market strategies with assets under management of $259.5 billion as of December 31, 2020. The firm provides institutional investors and intermediaries access to a broad array of domestic and offshore money market funds in all major asset categories, including prime, treasury, U.S. government, and municipal. Each money market fund combines the strength of our tenured investment management team with fundamental credit research. Dreyfus CIS' investment professionals utilize an interactive, team-based decision-making approach that strives to deliver sound results in various market cycles. Additional information on Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies is available on www.dreyfus.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities or investment services or an endorsement thereof in any jurisdiction or in any circumstance in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorized. This press release is issued by BNY Mellon Investment Management to members of the financial press and media and the information contained herein should not be construed as investment advice. Unless otherwise specified herein, all information sourced by BNY Mellon as of 10 February 2021.

©2021 BNY Mellon Investment Management, 240 Greenwich St., New York, NY 10286.

Not FDIC-Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

BNY Mellon Investment Management Japan Limited is a Financial Instruments Business Operator with license no 406 (Kinsho) at the Commissioner of Kanto Local Finance Bureau and is a Member of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan, and Japan Securities Investment Advisers Association and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association.

BNY Mellon holds 100% of the parent holding company of BNY Alcentra Group Holdings Inc., which is comprised of the following affiliated companies: Alcentra Ltd. and Alcentra NY, LLC.

ARX is the brand used to describe the Brazilian investment capabilities of BNY Mellon ARX Investimentos Ltda. ARX is an affiliate of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Walter Scott & Partners Limited ("Walter Scott") is an investment management firm authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority in the conduct of investment business. Walter Scott is a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

____________________ 1 AUMs from transition are estimated based on AUMs as of December 31, 2020. 2 Expected to be completed in Q1 2022, subject to regulatory approval. 3 Pensions & Investments as of June 30, 2020. 4 BNY Mellon owns a 20% interest in Siguler Guff & Company, LP and certain related entities (including Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC). 5 As at December 31, 2020. Assets under management (AUM) are represented by the value of cash securities and other economic exposure managed for clients. Figures shown in USD. FX rates as per WM Reuters 4pm spot rates. Reflects the AUM of Insight, the corporate brand for certain companies operated by Insight Investment Management Limited. Insight includes, among others, Insight Investment Management (Global) Limited, Insight Investment International Limited, Insight Investment Management (Europe) Limited and Insight North America LLC, each of which provides asset management services.

