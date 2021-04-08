BNY Mellon Named as the ETF Service Provider for First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Trust

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon announced today that it has been named in the initial registration statement as a service provider for the First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Trust, a newly created Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is currently pending approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is envisioned that after the completion of definitive service provider agreements and the SEC's final approval of the ETF, BNY Mellon will provide services including ETF basket operations, order taking, fund accounting, fund administration and transfer agency services.

"As the world's largest asset servicer, we take great pride in working with our clients to bring new, innovative products to market. The growing interest in digital assets presents a compelling opportunity to allow investors to explore cryptocurrency and we are proud to work with First Trust to bring their new Bitcoin ETF to market," said Alan Flanagan, Global Head of Fund Services, Asset Servicing at BNY Mellon. "This marks another great example of bringing our strategy as a global orchestrator and innovator to life and highlights great work by our market-leading ETF services team."

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

