BNY Mellon Names Eric Boughner Chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania

Mr. Boughner said, "As Chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania, I look forward to engaging with the Pittsburgh business community as an advocate for our business and employees in the region."

Mr. Boughner has extensive experience leading business development activities in financial services. Since joining BNY Mellon in 2008, he has held senior roles in Global Client Management, Corporate Strategy and Wealth Management. Prior to that, Mr. Boughner co-founded a technology start-up spun out of Carnegie Mellon University. He started his career at The Bankers Trust Company.

Mike Keslar will become President of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania, and will collaborate closely with Mr. Boughner to lead BNY Mellon's business and employees in the region.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

