BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India

Mr. Chandel will lead a global technology team of close to 7,000 across Chennai and Pune. In this role, he will help drive technology transformation, focusing on digitization and infrastructure resiliency and will lead recruitment and retention of top technology talent.

"We are pleased to welcome Nitin to our team of senior technologists, building strong capabilities in India," said Ms. Engle. "His proven track record of developing and executing API strategies will be instrumental in helping us continue to bring solutions to partners and other third parties."

Mr. Chandel joins BNY Mellon from Visa Inc., where he was Senior Vice President for its Developer Platform and led a global team from India focused on making its services available as APIs to help partners develop new commerce and payment experiences. He also built out Visa's India Technology Center in Bengaluru.

Prior to Visa, Mr. Chandel held several senior technology roles at Microsoft, where he led Bing Ads development teams in Bengaluru, India and in the company's corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington, U.S.

Mr. Chandel earned his bachelor's degree in computer science from Delhi University.

