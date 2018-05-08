BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022

"Whether in the boardroom or on the race course, winning requires dedication, discipline and teamwork, and the world class athletes who compete in the Head Of The Charles Regatta embody those traits," said Mitchell Harris, CEO of Investment Management for BNY Mellon. "We're inspired by their passion and commitment, and proud to support one of the sport's most prestigious competitions."

The Head Of The Charles Regatta is one of the world's most renowned rowing competitions, hosting a variety of events for local and international rowers. The Regatta engages rowers of diverse experience, including Juniors, Olympians, Para and Masters athletes and has become a signature sporting event in New England.

BNY Mellon has been the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Head Of The Charles Regatta since 2013, helping to promote and support the iconic race weekend.

"BNY Mellon's continued support of the Head Of The Charles Regatta signals a deep and valued commitment to the event and the rowing community at large," said Frederick Schoch, executive director of the Regatta. "The five-year extension of the partnership provides stability and continuity for the event, allowing for innovation and growth in the years to come. We are extremely grateful for their support."

The Head Of The Charles Regatta is free to the public and accessible to view from any bridge or shoreline along the three-mile Charles River course. For more information about the event, visit Head Of The Charles at hocr.org.

ABOUT HEAD OF THE CHARLES REGATTA

Since its origin in 1965, the Head Of The Charles® Regatta has welcomed the world's best crew teams to the banks of the Charles River for the ultimate two-day rowing competition. Preparing for an event that attracts over 11,000 athletes and thousands of spectators requires a great deal of preparation. The HOCR consists of a 15 member Board of Directors, six of which are in charge of race management and overseeing a eleven-member race committee (including two race co-chairs). The race committee meets year-round to discuss the operational and logistical details of the event. They are assisted by 115 leading volunteers on 30 separate committees that begin meeting weekly in the fall. A full-time, professional staff of four, headquartered in the Cambridge Boat Club, works year-round to plan the event, obtain sponsorship and communicate with the rowing community. Head Of The Charles is a registered trademark of the Cambridge Boat Club, 2 Gerry's Landing Road, Cambridge, MA. For more information, call Head of the Charles at (617) 868-6200, email regatta@hocr.org

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of December 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

