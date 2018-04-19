BNY Mellon Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings Of $1.14 Billion Or $1.10 Per Common Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today reported:









1Q18 vs.

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 4Q17 1Q17 Net income applicable to common shareholders (in millions) $ 1,135

$ 1,126

$ 880

1% 29% Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.10

$ 1.08

$ 0.83

2% 33%

First Quarter Results

CEO Commentary





Total revenue of $4.2 billion, increased 9% Fee revenue increased 10%

Net interest revenue increased 16%

Weaker U.S. dollar increased total revenue ~ 2% Total noninterest expense of $2.7 billion, increased 4% Weaker U.S. dollar increased expense ~ 3% Investment Services Total revenue increased 11%

Income before taxes increased 22%

Record AUC/A of $33.5 trillion, up 9% Investment Management Total revenue increased 13%

Income before taxes increased 38%

AUM of $1.9 trillion, up 8% Returned approximately $890 million to common

shareholders Repurchased 11 million common shares for $644 million

Paid $246 million in dividends to common shareholders

"We delivered strong financial results this quarter, with earnings per common share up 33 percent. Earnings grew by 23 percent, excluding the impact of a lower tax rate and our continued capital return through buybacks, each of which contributed approximately 5 percent. Strong equity markets and higher interest rates were important drivers and, while we should remain beneficiaries of strong and growing markets over the long term, we are focused on continuing to increase our organic revenue growth," Charles W. Scharf, chairman and chief executive officer, said. "Importantly, we saw franchise growth in several parts of the company, including foreign exchange trading, tri-party repo activity, collateral management, securities lending and liquidity services. Average deposit levels were up 6 percent, assets under custody and administration grew 9 percent to a record level, our assets under management saw solid inflows in actively managed strategies, securities on loan increased 39 percent and average long-term mutual fund balances at Pershing increased 12 percent," Mr. Scharf continued. "While increasing revenue growth and investing significantly in our technology platform remain strategic priorities, we continue to be disciplined across our total expense base and saw minimal growth in total expenses after adjusting for foreign exchange," Mr. Scharf concluded.



CONSOLIDATED FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; common shares in thousands)





1Q18 vs. 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 4Q17 1Q17 Fee revenue $ 3,319

$ 2,886

$ 3,008

15 % 10 % Net securities (losses) gains (49)

(26)

10

N/M

N/M

Fee and other revenue 3,270

2,860

3,018

14

8

(Loss) income from consolidated investment management funds (11)

17

33

N/M

N/M

Net interest revenue 919

851

792

8

16

Total revenue 4,178

3,728

3,843

12

9

Provision for credit losses (5)

(6)

(5)

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense 2,739

3,006

2,642

(9)

4

Income before income taxes 1,444

728

1,206

N/M

20

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 282

(453)

269

N/M

5

Net income $ 1,162

$ 1,181

$ 937

(2) % 24 % Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon

Corporation $ 1,135

$ 1,126

$ 880

1 % 29 % Operating leverage (a)





N/M

505 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.10

$ 1.08

$ 0.83

2 % 33 % Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted 1,021,731

1,030,404

1,047,746





Pre-tax operating margin 35 % 20 % 31 %



(a) Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense. N/M – Not meaningful. bps – basis points.

KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 1Q18 vs. 1Q17, unless otherwise stated)

Total revenue increased primarily reflecting:

Fee revenue increased 10% primarily reflecting higher equity market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, higher performance fees and foreign exchange revenue, and growth in collateral management.



Net interest revenue increased 16% driven by higher interest rates and higher deposits.

Noninterest expense increased 4% reflecting the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, higher staff expense and volume-related sub-custodian and clearing expenses, partially offset by lower consulting expense.

Effective tax rate of 19.5% reflecting a lower federal statutory tax rate.

Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") and Assets under management ("AUM")

Record assets under custody and/or administration of $33.5 trillion , up 9%, reflecting higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and net new business.

, up 9%, reflecting higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and net new business. Assets under management of $1.9 trillion increased 8% reflecting the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar (principally versus the British Pound), higher market values and net inflows, partially offset by the divestiture of CenterSquare Investment Management ("CenterSquare") and other changes.

Capital and liquidity

Repurchased 11 million common shares for $644 million and paid $246 million in dividends to common shareholders.

and paid in dividends to common shareholders. Return on common equity of 12%; Return on tangible common equity of 26% (b) .

. Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio – 10.7%.

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") – 5.9%.

Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") – 116%.

(b) See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" beginning on page 11 for the reconciliation. Note: Throughout this document, sequential growth rates are unannualized.

INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)





1Q18 vs. 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 4Q17 1Q17 Total revenue by line of business: (a)









Asset Servicing $ 1,519

$ 1,459

$ 1,346

4 % 13 % Pershing 581

569

522

2

11

Issuer Services 418

352

396

19

6

Treasury Services 321

322

302

—

6

Clearance and Collateral Management 255

252

225

1

13

Total revenue by line of business 3,094

2,954

2,791

5

11

Provision for credit losses (7)

(2)

—

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense 1,949

2,097

1,849

(7)

5

Income before taxes $ 1,152

$ 859

$ 942

34 % 22 %











Pre-tax operating margin 37 % 29 % 34 %















Foreign exchange revenue $ 169

$ 168

$ 153

1 % 10 % Securities lending revenue $ 48

$ 45

$ 40

7 % 20 %











Metrics:









Average loans $ 39,200

$ 38,845

$ 42,818

1 % (8) % Average deposits $ 214,130

$ 204,680

$ 197,690

5 % 8 %











AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (b) $ 33.5

$ 33.3

$ 30.6

1 % 9 % Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (c) $ 436

$ 408

$ 314

7 % 39 %











Pershing









Average active clearing accounts (U.S. platform) (in thousands) 6,075

6,126

6,058

(1) % — % Average long-term mutual fund assets (U.S. platform) $ 514,542

$ 508,873

$ 460,977

1 % 12 % Average investor margin loans (U.S. platform) $ 10,930

$ 9,822

$ 10,740

11 % 2 %











Clearance and Collateral Management









Average tri-party repo balances (in billions) $ 2,698

$ 2,606

$ 2,373

4 % 14 %

(a) See "Change in Presentation" on page 13 for additional information on the Investment Services business. (b) Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank

of Commerce, of $1.3 trillion at March 31, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2017 and $1.2 trillion at March 31, 2017. (c) Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business.

Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $73 billion at March 31, 2018, $71

billion at Dec. 31, 2017 and $65 billion at March 31, 2017.

KEY DRIVERS

Total revenue increased both year-over-year and sequentially. Net interest revenue increased in most businesses primarily driven by higher interest rates. The other drivers of net interest revenue and fee revenue by line of business are indicated below.

Asset Servicing - Both increases primarily reflect higher net interest revenue due in part to an increase in deposit balances, higher fees driven by an increase in volumes, market values and foreign exchange volumes, as well as the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar.



Pershing - Both increases primarily reflect higher net interest revenue and higher fees due to growth in long-term mutual fund balances and clearance volumes.



Issuer Services - The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher net interest revenue in Corporate Trust as well as the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar. The sequential increase primarily reflects seasonally higher Depositary Receipts revenue.



Treasury Services - The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher net interest revenue and payment volumes.



Clearance and Collateral Management - The year-over-year increase primarily reflects growth in collateral management, higher clearance volumes and net interest revenue.

Both noninterest expense comparisons reflect higher technology costs, the unfavorable impact of the weaker U.S. dollar and higher volume-related sub-custodian and clearing expense. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower consulting expenses. The sequential decrease is primarily due to lower severance, litigation and an asset impairment recorded in 4Q17.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)







1Q18 vs. 1Q18

4Q17 1Q17 4Q17 1Q17 Total revenue by line of business: (a)











Asset Management $ 770



$ 738

$ 661

4 % 16 % Wealth Management 318



310

302

3

5

Total revenue by line of business 1,088



1,048

963

4

13

Provision for credit losses 2



1

3

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense 705



771

683

(9)

3

Income before taxes $ 381



$ 276

$ 277

38 % 38 %













Pre-tax operating margin 35 %

26 % 29 %



Adjusted pre-tax operating margin – Non-GAAP (b) 39 %

29 % 32 %

















Metrics:











Average loans $ 16,876



$ 16,813

$ 16,153

— % 4 % Average deposits $ 13,363



$ 11,633

$ 15,781

15 % (15) %













Wealth Management client assets (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (c) $ 246



$ 251

$ 236

(2) % 4 %













Changes in AUM (in billions) (current period is preliminary): (d)











Beginning balance of AUM $ 1,893



$ 1,824

$ 1,648





Net inflows (outflows):











Long-term strategies:











Equity —



(6)

(4)





Fixed income 7



(2)

2





Liability-driven investments, including currency overlay 13



23

14





Multi-asset and alternative investments (3)



2

2





Total long-term active strategies inflows 17



17

14





Index (13)



(1)

—





Total long-term strategies inflows 4



16

14





Short term strategies:











Cash (14)



(4)

13





Total net (outflows) inflows (10)



12

27





Net market impact (14)



47

41





Net currency impact 29



10

11





Divestiture/Other (e) (30)



—

—





Ending balance of AUM $ 1,868



$ 1,893

$ 1,727

(1) % 8 %

(a) See "Change in Presentation" on page 13 for additional information on the Investment Management business. (b) Net of distribution and servicing expense. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" beginning on

page 11 for the reconciliation of this Non-GAAP measure. In 1Q18, the adjusted pre-tax margin – Non-GAAP for prior periods was restated to include

amortization of intangible assets and the provision for credit losses. (c) Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business. (d) Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business. (e) Primarily reflects a change in methodology beginning in 1Q18 to exclude AUM related to equity method investments as well as the CenterSquare divestiture.

KEY DRIVERS

Total revenue increased both year-over-year and sequentially.

Asset Management - Both increases primarily reflect higher equity market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar (principally versus the British Pound) and the impact of the sale of CenterSquare. The year-over-year increase also reflects higher performance fees due primarily to strong liability driven investment and alternative investment performance.



Wealth Management - Both increases primarily reflect higher equity market values. The year-over-year increase also reflects net new business, partially offset by lower net interest revenue due to lower deposit balances.

Total noninterest expense increased year-over-year, primarily reflecting the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar. The sequential decrease primarily reflects lower severance and incentive expense.

OTHER SEGMENT primarily includes leasing operations, certain corporate treasury activities, derivatives, business exits and other corporate revenue and expense items.









(in millions) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Fee revenue $ 57

$ (221)

$ 62

Net securities (losses) gains (49)

(26)

10

Total fee and other revenue (loss) 8

(247)

72

Net interest (expense) (1)

(36)

(1)

Total revenue (loss) 7

(283)

71

Provision for credit losses —

(5)

(8)

Noninterest expense 87

135

107

(Loss) before taxes $ (80)

$ (413)

$ (28)



KEY DRIVERS

Fee revenue increased sequentially primarily reflecting the impact of U.S. tax legislation on our investments in renewable energy, which resulted in a reduction of $279 million recorded in 4Q17.





recorded in 4Q17. Net securities losses recorded in 1Q18 primarily relate to the sale of approximately $1 billion of debt securities.





of debt securities. Net interest expense decreased sequentially primarily reflecting the impact of interest rate hedging activities.





Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year and sequentially, primarily reflecting lower professional, legal and other purchased services expense, partially offset by higher incentive expense. The sequential decrease also reflects lower severance, software and occupancy expenses.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Our consolidated capital and liquidity ratios are shown in the following table.

Capital and liquidity ratios March 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)(b)



CET1 ratio 10.7 % 10.3 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7

12.3

Total capital ratio 13.5

13.0

Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.5

6.4

SLR 5.9

5.9

BNY Mellon shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 11.2

11.1

BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 10.2

10.1







Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") 116 % 118 %





Book value per common share (c) $ 37.78

$ 37.21

Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP (c) $ 18.78

$ 18.24

Cash dividends per common share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

Common dividend payout ratio 22 % 22 % Closing stock price per common share $ 51.53

$ 53.86

Market capitalization (in millions) $ 52,080

$ 54,584

Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,010,676

1,013,442



(a) Regulatory capital ratios for March 31, 2018 are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and

Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the

ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for the periods

noted above was the Advanced Approaches. (b) Regulatory capital ratios for Dec. 31, 2017 are presented on a fully phased-in basis. On a

transitional basis at Dec. 31, 2017, the CET1 ratio was 10.7%, the Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.7%,

the Total capital ratio was 13.4%, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 6.6% and the SLR was 6.1%. (c) Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP excludes goodwill and intangible assets,

net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-

GAAP financial measures" beginning on page 11 for the reconciliation of this Non-GAAP measure.

KEY POINTS

Common equity Tier 1 capital totaled $18.3 billion at March 31, 2018 , an increase of $496 million compared with the fully phased-in basis at Dec. 31, 2017 . The increase primarily reflects capital generated through earnings and additional paid-in capital resulting from stock awards, partially offset by capital deployed through common stock repurchased and dividends paid.

NET INTEREST REVENUE

Net interest revenue





1Q18 vs. (dollars in millions; not meaningful - N/M) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 4Q17 1Q17 Net interest revenue $ 919

$ 851

$ 792

8 % 16 % Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 6

11

12

N/M

N/M

Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis – Non-GAAP (a) $ 925

$ 862

$ 804

7 % 15 %











Net interest margin 1.22 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 8 bps 9 bps Net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP (a) 1.23 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 7 bps 9 bps











Selected average balances:









Cash/interbank investments $ 120,821

$ 117,446

$ 106,069

3 % 14 % Trading account securities 4,183

2,723

2,254

54

86

Securities 118,459

120,225

114,786

(1)

3

Loans 58,606

56,772

60,312

3

(3)

Interest-earning assets 302,069

297,166

283,421

2

7

Interest-bearing deposits 155,704

147,763

139,820

5

11

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 18,963

20,211

18,995

(6)

—

Long-term debt 28,407

28,245

25,882

1

10

Other interest-bearing liabilities 23,920

26,086

22,855

(8)

5

Interest-bearing liabilities 226,994

222,305

207,552

2

9

Noninterest-bearing deposits 71,005

69,111

73,555

3

(3)













Selected average yields/rates: (b)









Cash/interbank investments 1.13 % 0.98 % 0.56 %



Trading account securities 2.62

2.02

3.12





Securities 2.03

1.85

1.71





Loans 2.90

2.60

2.15





Interest-earning assets 1.85

1.65

1.38

















Interest-bearing deposits 0.30

0.17

0.03





Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2.29

1.83

0.51





Long-term debt 2.49

2.29

1.85





Other interest-bearing liabilities 1.04

0.71

0.28





Interest-bearing liabilities 0.82

0.65

0.33

















Average cash/interbank investments as a percentage of average interest-earning assets 40 % 40 % 37 %



Average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of average interest-earning assets 24 % 23 % 26 %





(a) Net interest revenue (FTE) – Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income which allows for

comparisons of amounts arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact

on net income. (b) Yields/rates include the impact of interest rate hedging activities. bps – basis points.

KEY DRIVERS

Net interest revenue increased year-over-year and sequentially, primarily reflecting higher interest rates and deposits. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by higher average long-term debt. The sequential increase was also favorably impacted by interest rate hedging activities.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense





1Q18 vs. (dollars in millions) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 4Q17 1Q17 Staff (a) $ 1,576

$ 1,628

$ 1,488

(3) % 6 % Professional, legal and other purchased services 291

339

313

(14)

(7)

Software and equipment 234

297

223

(21)

5

Net occupancy 139

153

136

(9)

2

Sub-custodian and clearing (b) 119

102

103

17

16

Distribution and servicing 106

106

100

—

6

Bank assessment charges 52

53

57

(2)

(9)

Business development 51

66

51

(23)

—

Amortization of intangible assets 49

52

52

(6)

(6)

Other (a)(b)(c) 122

210

119

(42)

3

Total noninterest expense $ 2,739

$ 3,006

$ 2,642

(9) % 4 %

(a) In 1Q18, we adopted new accounting guidance included in ASU 2017-07, Compensation-Retirement

Benefits - Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement

Benefit Cost, which required the reclassification of the components of pension and other post-

retirement costs, other than the service cost component. As a result, staff expense increased and

other expense decreased. Prior periods have been reclassified. (b) Beginning in 1Q18, clearing expense, which was previously included in other expense, was included

with sub-custodian expense. Prior periods have been reclassified. (c) Beginning in 1Q18, merger and integration ("M&I"), litigation and restructuring charges are no longer

separately disclosed. Expenses previously reported in this line have been reclassified to existing

expense categories, primarily other expense.

KEY DRIVERS

The year-over-year increase primarily reflects the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, higher staff expense driven by the annual merit increase that was effective in July 2017 and higher performance-based incentives. The-year-over-year increase also reflects higher volume-related sub-custodian and clearing expenses, which were partially offset by lower consulting expense.





and higher performance-based incentives. The-year-over-year increase also reflects higher volume-related sub-custodian and clearing expenses, which were partially offset by lower consulting expense. The sequential decrease reflects lower expenses in nearly all categories. The decrease primarily reflects severance, litigation and an asset impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by higher incentives due to the impact of vesting of long-term stock awards for retirement eligible employees and the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statement



Quarter ended

(in millions) March 31,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 March 31,

2017

Fee and other revenue







Investment services fees:







Asset servicing $ 1,168

$ 1,130

$ 1,063



Clearing services 414

400

376



Issuer services 260

197

251



Treasury services 138

137

139



Total investment services fees 1,980

1,864

1,829



Investment management and performance fees 960

962

842



Foreign exchange and other trading revenue 209

166

164



Financing-related fees 52

54

55



Distribution and servicing 36

38

41



Investment and other income (loss) 82

(198)

77



Total fee revenue 3,319

2,886

3,008



Net securities (losses) gains (49)

(26)

10



Total fee and other revenue 3,270

2,860

3,018



Operations of consolidated investment management funds







Investment (loss) income (11)

17

37



Interest of investment management fund note holders —

—

4



(Loss) income from consolidated investment management funds (11)

17

33



Net interest revenue







Interest revenue 1,381

1,219

960



Interest expense 462

368

168



Net interest revenue 919

851

792



Total revenue 4,178

3,728

3,843



Provision for credit losses (5)

(6)

(5)



Noninterest expense







Staff (a) 1,576

1,628

1,488



Professional, legal and other purchased services 291

339

313



Software and equipment 234

297

223



Net occupancy 139

153

136



Sub-custodian and clearing (b) 119

102

103



Distribution and servicing 106

106

100



Bank assessment charges 52

53

57



Business development 51

66

51



Amortization of intangible assets 49

52

52



Other (a)(b)(c) 122

210

119



Total noninterest expense 2,739

3,006

2,642



Income







Income before income taxes 1,444

728

1,206



Provision (benefit) for income taxes 282

(453)

269



Net income 1,162

1,181

937



Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (includes $11, $(9) and $(18) related to consolidated

investment management funds, respectively) 9

(6)

(15)



Net income applicable to shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,171

1,175

922



Preferred stock dividends (36)

(49)

(42)



Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $ 1,135

$ 1,126

$ 880





(a) In 1Q18, we adopted new accounting guidance included in ASU 2017-07, Compensation-Retirement Benefits - Improving the

Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which required the reclassification

of the components of pension and other post-retirement costs, other than the service cost component. As a result, staff

expense increased and other expense decreased. Prior periods have been reclassified. (b) Beginning in 1Q18, clearing expense, which was previously included in other expense, was included with sub-custodian expense.

Prior periods have been reclassified. (c) Beginning in 1Q18, M&I, litigation and restructuring charges are no longer separately disclosed. Expenses previously reported

in this line have been reclassified to existing expense categories, primarily other expense.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statement - continued

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quarter ended

used for the earnings per share calculation March 31, Dec. 31, March 31,

(in millions) 2018 2017 2017

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $ 1,135

$ 1,126

$ 880



Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 8

8

14



Net income applicable to the common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation after

required adjustments for the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1,127

$ 1,118

$ 866







Average common shares and equivalents outstanding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quarter ended



March 31, Dec. 31, March 31,

(in thousands) 2018 2017 2017

Basic 1,016,797

1,024,828

1,041,158



Diluted 1,021,731

1,030,404

1,047,746







Earnings per share applicable to the common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Quarter ended

Corporation March 31, Dec. 31, March 31,

(in dollars) 2018 2017 2017

Basic $ 1.11

$ 1.09

$ 0.83



Diluted $ 1.10

$ 1.08

$ 0.83





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

BNY Mellon has included in this Earnings Release certain Non-GAAP financial measures on a tangible basis, as a supplement to GAAP information. Tangible common shareholders' equity excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. BNY Mellon believes that the return on tangible common equity measure is an additional useful measure for investors because it presents a measure of those assets that can generate income. BNY Mellon has provided a measure of tangible book value per common share, which it believes provides additional useful information as to the level of tangible assets in relation to shares of common stock outstanding.

BNY Mellon has presented the operating margin for the Investment Management business net of distribution and servicing expense that is passed to third parties who distribute or service our managed funds. BNY Mellon believes that this measure is useful when evaluating the business's performance relative to industry competitors.

The following table presents the reconciliation of the return on common equity and tangible common equity.

Return on common equity and tangible common equity reconciliation





(dollars in millions) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation – GAAP $ 1,135

$ 1,126

$ 880

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 49

52

52

Less: Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets 12

18

18

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon

Corporation, excluding amortization of intangible assets – Non-GAAP $ 1,172

$ 1,160

$ 914









Average common shareholders' equity $ 37,593

$ 36,952

$ 34,965

Less: Average goodwill 17,581

17,518

17,338

Average intangible assets 3,397

3,437

3,578

Add: Deferred tax liability – tax deductible goodwill (a) 1,042

1,034

1,518

Deferred tax liability – intangible assets (a) 716

718

1,100

Average tangible common shareholders' equity – Non-GAAP $ 18,373

$ 17,749

$ 16,667









Return on common equity (annualized) – GAAP 12.2 % 12.1 % 10.2 % Return on tangible common equity (annualized) – Non-GAAP 25.9 % 25.9 % 22.2 % (a) Deferred tax liabilities, for the prior periods, are based on fully phased-in U.S. capital rules.



The following table presents the reconciliation of the book value and tangible book value per common share.

Book value and tangible book value per common share reconciliation March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(dollars in millions except common shares) 2018

2017

2017

BNY Mellon shareholders' equity at period end – GAAP $ 41,728

$ 41,251

$ 39,138

Less: Preferred stock 3,542

3,542

3,542

BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity at period end – GAAP 38,186

37,709

35,596

Less: Goodwill 17,596

17,564

17,355

Intangible assets 3,370

3,411

3,549

Add: Deferred tax liability – tax deductible goodwill (a) 1,042

1,034

1,518

Deferred tax liability – intangible assets (a) 716

718

1,100

BNY Mellon tangible common shareholders' equity at period end – Non-GAAP $ 18,978

$ 18,486

$ 17,310









Period-end common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,010,676

1,013,442

1,039,877









Book value per common share – GAAP $ 37.78

$ 37.21

$ 34.23

Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP $ 18.78

$ 18.24

$ 16.65

(a) Deferred tax liabilities, for the prior periods, are based on fully phased-in U.S. capital rules.

The following table presents the reconciliation of the pre-tax operating margin for the Investment Management business.

Pre-tax operating margin reconciliation - Investment Management business





(dollars in millions) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Income before income taxes – GAAP $ 381

$ 276

$ 277









Total revenue – GAAP $ 1,088

$ 1,048

$ 963

Less: Distribution and servicing expense 110

107

101

Adjusted total revenue, net of distribution and servicing expense – Non-GAAP $ 978

$ 941

$ 862









Pre-tax operating margin – GAAP (a) 35 % 26 % 29 % Adjusted pre-tax operating margin, net of distribution and servicing expense – Non-GAAP (a) 39 % 29 % 32 % (a) Income before taxes divided by total revenue.

The following table presents the impact of U.S. tax legislation and other charges recorded in 4Q17.

Amounts included in 4Q17 results







(dollars in millions except earnings per share) U.S. tax

legislation

Other

charges (a)

Fee and other revenue $ (279)



$ (37)



Income from consolidated investment management funds —



—



Net interest revenue (4)



—



Total revenue (283)



(37)



Provision for credit losses —



—



Total noninterest expense —



282



Income before taxes (283)



(319)



(Benefit) provision for income taxes (710)



(73)



Net income $ 427



$ (246)













Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41



$ (0.24)



(a) Other charges include severance, litigation, an asset impairment and investment securities losses related to the sale of certain securities.

CHANGE IN PRESENTATION

In 1Q18, we began presenting total revenue for each of the primary lines of business in our two principal businesses. The table below summarizes the products and services in each line of business and the primary types of revenue generated. BNY Mellon believes that the updated presentation provides investors a clearer picture of our business results and permits investors to view revenue on a basis consistent with management.

Investment Services business









Lines of business

Primary products and services

Primary types of revenue Asset Servicing

Custody, accounting, ETF services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage and data analytics

- Asset servicing fees (includes securities lending revenue) - Foreign exchange revenue - Net interest revenue - Financing-related fees









Pershing

Clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading services and prime brokerage

- Clearing services fees - Net interest revenue









Issuer Services

Corporate Trust (trustee, administration and agency services and reporting and transparency) and Depositary Receipts (issuer services and support for brokers and investors)

- Issuer services fees - Net interest revenue - Foreign exchange revenue









Treasury Services

Integrated cash management solutions including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management and trade finance and processing

- Treasury services fees

- Net interest revenue









Clearance and Collateral Management

U.S. government clearing, global collateral management and tri-party repo

- Asset servicing fees - Net interest revenue









Investment Management business









Lines of business

Primary products and services

Primary types of revenue Asset Management

Diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products

- Investment management fees - Performance fees - Distribution and servicing fees









Wealth Management

Investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services

- Investment management fees

- Net interest revenue

The following updates to our presentations also began in 1Q18. Prior periods have been restated to be on a comparable basis.

Clearing expense, previously included in other expense, has been reclassified to sub-custodian expense and renamed sub-custodian and clearing expense.

M&I, litigation and restructuring charges are no longer separately disclosed on the income statement. Expenses previously reported in this line have been reclassified to existing expense categories, primarily other expense.

The adjusted pre-tax operating margin (Non-GAAP) for the Investment Management business no longer excludes amortization of intangible assets and provision for credit losses.

