BNY Mellon Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) has reported financial results for the first quarter 2024. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly financial highlights and other earnings-related documents are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET today. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access

Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 200200, or by logging onto www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays

An archived version of the first quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on April 16, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET through May 16, 2024, at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of March 31, 2024, we oversee $48.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Investors

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

Media

Garrett Marquis

+1 949 683 1503

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon