BNY Mellon Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has reported financial results for the fourth quarter 2023. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly financial highlights and other earnings-related documents are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET today. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access

Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 200200, or by logging onto www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays

An archived version of the fourth quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on January 12, 2024, at approximately 5 p.m. ET through February 12, 2024, at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

