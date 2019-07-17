BNY Mellon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $969 Million Or $1.01 Per Common Share

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue down 5%

EPS down 2%

ROE 10% ROTCE 21% (a)

CET1 11.2% SLR 6.3%

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today reported:



2Q19 vs.

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Net income applicable to common shareholders (in millions) $ 969 $ 910 $ 1,055 6 % (8) % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.01 $ 0.94 $ 1.03 7 % (2) %

Second Quarter Results

CEO Commentary



"The impact of the level and shape of the yield curve, as well as continued low levels of volatility and muted market activity, negatively impacted our results. This was partially offset by a decline in expenses as we continue to manage the company prudently – even more so, given the current environment. Market conditions drove a decline in foreign exchange and securities lending activities within Asset Servicing while prior-year outflows and divestitures negatively impacted Asset Management. However, we saw fee growth in Issuer Services, Clearance and Collateral Management and Pershing," Charlie Scharf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said. "Our results this quarter also reflect our ongoing increased level of technology and product development investments, but these increases were more than offset by improved efficiency across the company. We remain committed to these investments to build the business for the future, and are confident that our ability to drive efficiency will offset these investments for at least the next couple of quarters," Mr. Scharf added. "While this is a difficult operating environment to grow our business, the strength of our franchise allows us to continue our commitment to return significant amounts of capital to shareholders while maintaining strong capital ratios. We are pleased that we will be able to return capital to shareholders through up to $3.94 billion in common share repurchases by mid-2020, an increase of roughly 20 percent, and an increase in our common dividend by 11 percent to 31 cents per share starting in the third quarter," Mr. Scharf concluded. Total revenue of $3.9 billion, decreased 5% Fee revenue decreased 3%

Net interest revenue decreased 12%

Total noninterest expense of $2.6 billion, decreased 4% Continued investments in technology more than offset by lower other expenses

Investment Services Total revenue decreased 3%

Income before taxes decreased 8%

AUC/A of $35.5 trillion, increased 6%

Investment Management Total revenue decreased 10% Income before taxes decreased 17%

AUM of $1.8 trillion, increased 2%

Returned $1.0 billion to common shareholders Repurchased 15.3 million common shares for $750 million

Paid dividends of $270 million to common shareholders

Authorized to repurchase $3.94 billion of common shares through 2Q20 and increased quarterly dividend 11% to $0.31 per common share in 3Q19

Investor Relations: Magda Palczynska (212) 635-8529 (a) For information on this Non-GAAP measure, see "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8. Note: Above comparisons are 2Q19 vs. 2Q18.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)





2Q19 vs. 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Fee revenue $ 3,105

$ 3,031

$ 3,209

2 % (3) % Net securities gains 7

1

1

N/M N/M Total fee and other revenue 3,112

3,032

3,210

3

(3)

Income from consolidated investment management funds 10

26

12

N/M N/M Net interest revenue 802

841

916

(5)

(12)

Total revenue 3,924

3,899

4,138

1

(5)

Provision for credit losses (8)

7

(3)

N/M N/M Noninterest expense 2,647

2,699

2,747

(2)

(4)

Income before income taxes 1,285

1,193

1,394

8

(8)

Provision for income taxes 264

237

286

11

(8)

Net income $ 1,021

$ 956

$ 1,108

7 % (8) % Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $ 969

$ 910

$ 1,055

6 % (8) % Operating leverage (a)





257 bps (153) bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.01

$ 0.94

$ 1.03

7 % (2) % Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 953,928

965,960

1,014,357





Pre-tax operating margin 33 % 31 % 34 %



(a) Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense. bps – basis points.

KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 2Q19 vs. 2Q18, unless otherwise stated)

Total revenue decreased 5% primarily reflecting:

Fee revenue decreased 3% primarily reflecting cumulative AUM outflows since 2Q18, the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar and lower foreign exchange and securities lending revenue, partially offset by higher fees in Issuer Services, growth in clearance volumes and collateral management, as well as higher client assets and volumes in Pershing.



Net interest revenue decreased 12%. The higher yield on interest-earning assets was more than offset by higher deposit and funding costs, lower noninterest-bearing deposits and loan balances and the impact of hedging activities.

Provision for credit losses was a credit of $8 million and driven by lower credit exposure.

and driven by lower credit exposure. Noninterest expense decreased 4%. Over 1% of the decrease was driven by the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The remaining decrease primarily reflects lower staff expense and decreases in most other expense categories, partially offset by continued investments in technology.

Effective tax rate of 20.5%.

Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") and Assets under management ("AUM")

AUC/A of $35.5 trillion , increased 6%, primarily reflecting higher market values and net new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

, increased 6%, primarily reflecting higher market values and net new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. AUM of $1.8 trillion , increased 2%, primarily reflecting higher market values, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound) and net outflows.

Capital and liquidity

Repurchased 15.3 million common shares for $750 million and paid $270 million in dividends to common shareholders.

and paid in dividends to common shareholders. Return on common equity ("ROE") of 10%; Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 21% (a) .

. Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio – 11.2%.

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") – 6.3%.

Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") – 117%.

Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ("TLAC") ratios exceed minimum requirements.

(a) See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for additional information. Note: Throughout this document, sequential growth rates are unannualized.

INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)





2Q19 vs. 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Total revenue by line of business:









Asset Servicing $ 1,391

$ 1,407

$ 1,520

(1) % (8) % Pershing 564

554

558

2

1

Issuer Services 446

396

431

13

3

Treasury Services 317

317

329

—

(4)

Clearance and Collateral Management 284

276

269

3

6

Total revenue by line of business 3,002

2,950

3,107

2

(3)

Provision for credit losses (4)

8

1

N/M N/M Noninterest expense 1,954

1,969

1,967

(1)

(1)

Income before taxes $ 1,052

$ 973

$ 1,139

8 % (8) %











Pre-tax operating margin 35 % 33 % 37 %















Foreign exchange and other trading revenue $ 153

$ 157

$ 172

(3) % (11) % Securities lending revenue $ 40

$ 44

$ 55

(9) % (27) %











Metrics:









Average loans $ 32,287

$ 33,171

$ 38,002

(3) % (15) % Average deposits $ 201,146

$ 195,082

$ 203,064

3 % (1) %











AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (a) $ 35.5

$ 34.5

$ 33.6

3 % 6 % Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (b) $ 369

$ 377

$ 432

(2) % (15) %

(a) Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at June 30, 2019, $1.3 trillion at March 31, 2019 and $1.4 trillion at June 30, 2018. (b) Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $64 billion at June 30, 2019, $62 billion at March 31, 2019 and $70 billion at June 30, 2018.

KEY DRIVERS

The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.

Asset Servicing - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects lower net interest revenue, lower foreign exchange and securities lending revenue, lower client activity and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The sequential decrease primarily reflects lower net interest revenue.



Pershing - Both increases primarily reflect higher client assets and volumes, partially offset by lower net interest revenue.



Issuer Services - Both increases primarily reflect higher fees in Depositary Receipts and Corporate Trust. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower net interest revenue in Corporate Trust.



Treasury Services - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects lower net interest revenue.



Clearance and Collateral Management - Both increases primarily reflect growth in clearance volumes and collateral management, partially offset by lower net interest revenue.

Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower staff expense and bank assessment charges and the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher investments in technology. The sequential decrease primarily reflects lower staff expense, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)





2Q19 vs. 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Total revenue by line of business:









Asset Management $ 618

$ 637

$ 702

(3) % (12) % Wealth Management 299

302

316

(1)

(5)

Total revenue by line of business 917

939

1,018

(2)

(10)

Provision for credit losses (2)

1

2

N/M N/M Noninterest expense 654

669

697

(2)

(6)

Income before taxes $ 265

$ 269

$ 319

(1) % (17) %











Pre-tax operating margin 29 % 29 % 31 %



Adjusted pre-tax operating margin – Non-GAAP (a) 32 % 32 % 35 %















Metrics:









Average loans $ 16,322

$ 16,403

$ 16,974

— % (4) % Average deposits $ 14,615

$ 15,815

$ 14,252

(8) % 3 %











AUM (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (b) $ 1,843

$ 1,841

$ 1,805

— % 2 % Wealth Management client assets (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (c) $ 257

$ 253

$ 254

2 % 1 %

(a) Net of distribution and servicing expense. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for information on this Non-GAAP measure. (b) Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business. (c) Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.

KEY DRIVERS

The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.

Asset Management - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the change in AUM which was impacted by the cumulative outflows since 2Q18, partially offset by higher market values. The year-over-year decrease also reflects the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound) and the impact of divestitures and hedging activities. The sequential decrease primarily reflects the timing of performance fees and the impact of AUM outflows, partially offset by higher market values.



Wealth Management - Both decreases primarily reflect lower net interest revenue, partially offset by higher market values.

Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting lower staff expense. The year-over-year decrease also reflects the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar and lower distribution and servicing expense.

OTHER SEGMENT primarily includes leasing operations, certain corporate treasury activities, derivatives, business exits and other corporate revenue and expense items.









(in millions) 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 Fee revenue $ 34 $ 29 $ 40 Net securities gains 7 1 1 Total fee and other revenue 41 30 41 Net interest (expense) (40) (30) (35) Total revenue 1 — 6 Provision for credit losses (2) (2) (6) Noninterest expense 39 61 81 (Loss) before taxes $ (36) $ (59) $ (69)

KEY DRIVERS

Fee revenue, net securities gains and net interest expense are primarily related to corporate treasury and other investment activity, including hedging activity which offsets between fee revenue and net interest expense.

Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year and sequentially, primarily reflecting lower staff expense. The year-over-year decrease also reflects the expenses associated with relocating our corporate headquarters, of which $12 million was recorded in 2Q18.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Our consolidated capital and liquidity ratios are shown in the following table.

Capital and liquidity ratios June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)





CET1 ratio 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.7 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3

13.2

12.8

Total capital ratio 14.0

14.0

13.6

Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.8

6.8

6.6

SLR 6.3

6.3

6.0

BNY Mellon shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 10.9 % 11.9 % 11.2 % BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 10.0 % 10.9 % 10.2 %







Average LCR 117 % 118 % 118 %







Book value per common share (b) $ 40.30

$ 39.36

$ 38.63

Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP (b) $ 20.45

$ 19.74

$ 19.04

Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 942,662

957,517

960,426



(a) Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2019 are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for the periods noted above was the Advanced Approaches. (b) Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.

CET1 capital totaled $18.5 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $379 million compared with March 31, 2019. The increase primarily reflects capital generated through earnings and the unrealized gain in our investment securities portfolio, partially offset by capital deployed through common stock repurchases and dividend payments.

NET INTEREST REVENUE Net interest revenue





2Q19 vs. (dollars in millions; not meaningful - N/M) 2Q19 1Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 Net interest revenue $ 802

$ 841

$ 916

(5) % (12) % Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 4

4

5

N/M N/M Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")

basis – Non-GAAP (a) $ 806

$ 845

$ 921

(5) % (12) %











Net interest margin 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.26 % (8) bps (14) bps Net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP (a) 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.26 % (8) bps (14) bps

(a) Net interest revenue (FTE) – Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income which allows for comparisons of amounts arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income. bps – basis points.

Net interest revenue decreased year-over-year primarily reflecting higher yields on interest-earning assets which were more than offset by higher deposit and funding costs, lower noninterest-bearing deposits and loan balances and the impact of hedging activities. The sequential decrease was primarily driven by higher interest-bearing deposit costs, lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances, lower yields on interest-earning assets and the impact of hedging activities, partially offset by the benefit of higher interest-bearing deposit balances. The impact of hedging activities is offset in foreign exchange and other trading revenue.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in millions) Quarter ended

Year-to-date

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018



Fee and other revenue













Investment services fees:













Asset servicing fees $ 1,141

$ 1,122

$ 1,157



$ 2,263

$ 2,325



Clearing services fees (a) 410

398

401



808

825



Issuer services fees 291

251

266



542

526



Treasury services fees 140

132

140



272

278



Total investment services fees (a) 1,982

1,903

1,964



3,885

3,954



Investment management and performance fees (a) 833

841

901



1,674

1,851



Foreign exchange and other trading revenue 166

170

187



336

396



Financing-related fees 50

51

53



101

105



Distribution and servicing 31

31

34



62

70



Investment and other income 43

35

70



78

152



Total fee revenue 3,105

3,031

3,209



6,136

6,528



Net securities gains (losses) 7

1

1



8

(48)



Total fee and other revenue 3,112

3,032

3,210



6,144

6,480



Operations of consolidated investment management funds













Investment income 10

26

13



36

2



Interest of investment management fund note holders —

—

1



—

1



Income from consolidated investment management funds 10

26

12



36

1



Net interest revenue













Interest revenue 1,965

1,920

1,553



3,885

2,934



Interest expense 1,163

1,079

637



2,242

1,099



Net interest revenue 802

841

916



1,643

1,835



Total revenue 3,924

3,899

4,138



7,823

8,316



Provision for credit losses (8)

7

(3)



(1)

(8)



Noninterest expense













Staff 1,421

1,524

1,489



2,945

3,065



Professional, legal and other purchased services 337

325

328



662

619



Software and equipment 304

283

266



587

500



Net occupancy 138

137

156



275

295



Sub-custodian and clearing 115

105

110



220

229



Distribution and servicing 94

91

106



185

212



Business development 56

45

62



101

113



Bank assessment charges 31

31

47



62

99



Amortization of intangible assets 30

29

48



59

97



Other 121

129

135



250

257



Total noninterest expense 2,647

2,699

2,747



5,346

5,486



Income













Income before income taxes 1,285

1,193

1,394



2,478

2,838



Provision for income taxes 264

237

286



501

568



Net income 1,021

956

1,108



1,977

2,270



Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (includes $(4), $(10), $(7), $(14) and $4 related to consolidated investment management funds, respectively) (4)

(10)

(5)



(14)

4



Net income applicable to shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,017

946

1,103



1,963

2,274



Preferred stock dividends (48)

(36)

(48)



(84)

(84)



Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $ 969

$ 910

$ 1,055



$ 1,879

$ 2,190



(a) In 1Q19, we reclassified certain platform-related fees to clearing services fees from investment management and performance fees. Prior periods have been reclassified.





Earnings per share applicable to the common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quarter ended

Year-to-date

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018

(in dollars)

Basic $ 1.01

$ 0.94

$ 1.04



$ 1.95

$ 2.15



Diluted $ 1.01

$ 0.94

$ 1.03



$ 1.95

$ 2.14





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

BNY Mellon has included in this Earnings Release certain Non-GAAP financial measures on a tangible basis as a supplement to GAAP information, which exclude goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. BNY Mellon believes that the return on tangible common equity is additional useful information for investors because it presents a measure of those assets that can generate income and the tangible book value per common share is additional useful information because it presents the level of tangible assets in relation to shares of common stock outstanding.

BNY Mellon has also included the operating margin for the Investment Management business net of distribution and servicing expense that was passed to third parties who distribute or service our managed funds. BNY Mellon believes that this measure is useful when evaluating the performance of the Investment Management business relative to industry competitors.

For the reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures, see "Supplemental information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Financial Supplement available at www.bnymellon.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

A number of statements (i) in this Earnings Release, (ii) in our presentations and (iii) in the responses to questions on our conference call discussing our quarterly results and other public events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements about our capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, revenue, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios and statements regarding our aspirations, as well as our overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities, focus and initiatives. These statements may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language. Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future" and words of similar meaning signify forward-looking statements. These statements and other forward-looking statements contained in other public disclosures of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation which make reference to the cautionary factors described in this Earnings Release are based upon current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond BNY Mellon's control). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth in BNY Mellon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and BNY Mellon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios are subject to change, possibly materially, as BNY Mellon completes its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2019. All forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release speak only as of July 17, 2019, and BNY Mellon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

