BNY Mellon Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $1.0 Billion Or $1.07 Per Common Share

Revenue down 5%

EPS up 1%

ROE 11% ROTCE 21% (a)

CET1 11.1% SLR 6.1%

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today reported:



3Q19 vs.

3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 2Q19 3Q18 Net income applicable to common shareholders (in millions) $ 1,002

$ 969

$ 1,075

3 % (7) % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.07

$ 1.01

$ 1.06

6 % 1 %

Third Quarter Results

CEO Commentary Total revenue of $3.9 billion, decreased 5%

"I am privileged and excited to lead this great organization. Our focus on strengthening our performance culture, attracting talent and improving quality and operational efficiency has enabled us to be a stronger partner to our clients. I am proud and thankful for the effort that our employees put in each and every day to provide an outstanding client experience. We have an ambitious agenda and I believe that we're absolutely on the right path," Todd Gibbons, interim Chief Executive Officer, said.



"We're encouraged by fee growth across many of the businesses within Investment Services. Interest rate headwinds and deposit mix continue to challenge net interest revenue and Asset Management continues to be negatively impacted by prior-year outflows. We are taking actions to improve performance and we remain focused on investing in our future while controlling our overall expenses. Our company is well positioned to continue returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders," Mr. Gibbons concluded.





Fee revenue decreased 1%

Net interest revenue decreased 18%, driven by lease-related impairment of $70 million; $(0.06) per common share

Total noninterest expense of $2.6 billion, decreased 5%

Continued investments in technology more than offset by lower other expenses

Net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds, $0.06 per common share, and lower litigation, decreased expenses 5%

Income tax

Effective tax rate of 19.1%, compared with 16.5% in 3Q18

Investment Services

Total revenue decreased slightly

Income before taxes increased 7%, driven by lower litigation expense

AUC/A of $35.8 trillion, increased 4%



Investment Management



Total revenue decreased 12%

Income before taxes decreased 5%, benefited from the net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds

AUM of $1.9 trillion, increased 3%



Returned $1.3 billion to common shareholders



Repurchased 21.3 million common shares for $981 million

Paid dividends of $294 million to common shareholders





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)





3Q19 vs. 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 2Q19 3Q18 Fee revenue $ 3,129

$ 3,105

$ 3,168

1 % (1) % Net securities (losses) gains (1)

7

—

N/M N/M Total fee and other revenue 3,128

3,112

3,168

1

(1)

Income from consolidated investment management funds 3

10

10

N/M N/M Net interest revenue 730

802

891

(9)

(18)

Total revenue 3,861

3,924

4,069

(2)

(5)

Provision for credit losses (16)

(8)

(3)

N/M N/M Noninterest expense 2,590

2,647

2,738

(2)

(5)

Income before income taxes 1,287

1,285

1,334

—

(4)

Provision for income taxes 246

264

220

(7)

12

Net income $ 1,041

$ 1,021

$ 1,114

2 % (7) % Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York

Mellon Corporation $ 1,002

$ 969

$ 1,075

3 % (7) % Operating leverage (a)





54 bps 30 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.07

$ 1.01

$ 1.06

6 % 1 % Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 935,677

953,928

1,003,665





Pre-tax operating margin 33 % 33 % 33 %





(a) Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense. bps – basis points.

KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 3Q19 vs. 3Q18, unless otherwise stated)

Total revenue decreased 5% primarily reflecting:

Fee revenue decreased 1% primarily reflecting the cumulative AUM outflows since 3Q18, lower performance fees and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher fees in Issuer Services and Clearance and Collateral Management and higher client assets and volumes in Pershing.



Net interest revenue decreased 18% primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million , higher interest-bearing deposit and funding costs and lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset by the benefit of higher rates earned on interest-earning assets. The lease-related impairment decreased net interest revenue 8%. Sequentially, nearly all of the 9% decrease in net interest revenue was driven by the lease-related impairment.

, higher interest-bearing deposit and funding costs and lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset by the benefit of higher rates earned on interest-earning assets. The lease-related impairment decreased net interest revenue 8%. Sequentially, nearly all of the 9% decrease in net interest revenue was driven by the lease-related impairment. Provision for credit losses was a credit of $16 million , due in part from the sale of the loans related to a California utility company that filed for bankruptcy.

, due in part from the sale of the loans related to a utility company that filed for bankruptcy. Noninterest expense decreased 5%. Nearly all of the decrease was driven by the reduction of previously established reserves for potential tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds that we manage, net of staff expense, and lower litigation expense. The remaining slight decrease primarily reflects the continued investments in technology, which were more than offset by lower other expenses and the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Effective tax rate of 19.1% compared with 16.5% in 3Q18, which was impacted by adjustments to the provisional estimates for U.S. tax legislation and other changes.

Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") and Assets under management ("AUM")

AUC/A of $35.8 trillion , increased 4%, primarily reflecting higher market values and net new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.

, increased 4%, primarily reflecting higher market values and net new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. AUM of $1.9 trillion , increased 3%, primarily reflecting higher market values, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound) and net outflows.

Capital and liquidity

Repurchased 21.3 million common shares for $981 million and paid $294 million in dividends to common shareholders.

and paid in dividends to common shareholders. Return on common equity ("ROE") of 11%; Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 21% (a) .

. Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio – 11.1%.

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") – 6.1%.

Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") – 117%.

Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ("TLAC") ratios exceed minimum requirements.

(a) See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for additional information. Note: Throughout this document, sequential growth rates are unannualized.

INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)





3Q19 vs. 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 2Q19 3Q18 Total revenue by line of business:









Asset Servicing $ 1,405

$ 1,391

$ 1,458

1 % (4) % Pershing 568

564

558

1

2

Issuer Services 466

446

453

4

3

Treasury Services 312

317

324

(2)

(4)

Clearance and Collateral Management 293

284

264

3

11

Total revenue by line of business 3,044

3,002

3,057

1

—

Provision for credit losses (15)

(4)

1

N/M N/M Noninterest expense 1,965

1,954

2,030

1

(3)

Income before taxes $ 1,094

$ 1,052

$ 1,026

4 % 7 %











Pre-tax operating margin 36 % 35 % 34 %















Foreign exchange and other trading revenue $ 160

$ 153

$ 161

5 % (1) % Securities lending revenue $ 39

$ 40

$ 52

(3) % (25) %











Metrics:









Average loans $ 32,758

$ 32,287

$ 35,044

1 % (7) % Average deposits $ 208,044

$ 201,146

$ 192,741

3 % 8 %











AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (a) $ 35.8

$ 35.5

$ 34.5

1 % 4 % Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (b) $ 362

$ 369

$ 415

(2) % (13) %





(a) Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018. (b) Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $66 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, $64 billion at June 30, 2019 and $69 billion at Sept. 30, 2018.

KEY DRIVERS



The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.

Asset Servicing - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects lower client activity, securities lending revenue and net interest revenue and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher foreign exchange and other trading revenue.



Pershing - Both increases primarily reflect growth in client assets and accounts. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower net interest revenue.



Issuer Services - Both increases primarily reflect higher Depositary Receipts revenue, partially offset by lower net interest revenue in Corporate Trust. The year-over-year increase also reflects higher volumes in Corporate Trust.



Treasury Services - Both decreases primarily reflect lower net interest revenue.



Clearance and Collateral Management - Both increases primarily reflect growth in clearance volumes and collateral management from new business. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower net interest revenue.

Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower litigation and staff expenses. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher staff expense.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)





3Q19 vs. 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 2Q19 3Q18 Total revenue by line of business:









Asset Management $ 605

$ 618

$ 704

(2) % (14) % Wealth Management 285

299

311

(5)

(8)

Total revenue by line of business 890

917

1,015

(3)

(12)

Provision for credit losses —

(2)

(2)

N/M N/M Noninterest expense 590

654

701

(10)

(16)

Income before taxes $ 300

$ 265

$ 316

13 % (5) %











Pre-tax operating margin 34 % 29 % 31 %



Adjusted pre-tax operating margin – Non-GAAP (a) 38 % 32 % 35 %















Metrics:









Average loans $ 16,260

$ 16,322

$ 16,763

— % (3) % Average deposits $ 14,083

$ 14,615

$ 14,634

(4) % (4) %











AUM (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (b) $ 1,881

$ 1,843

$ 1,828

2 % 3 % Wealth Management client assets (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (c) $ 259

$ 257

$ 261

1 % (1) %

(a) Net of distribution and servicing expense. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for information on this Non-GAAP measure. (b) Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business. (c) Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.

KEY DRIVERS

The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.

Asset Management - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the cumulative AUM outflows since 3Q18, lower performance fees, the impact of hedging activities and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound), partially offset by higher market values. The sequential decrease primarily reflects the impact of hedging activities and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher market values.



Wealth Management - Both decreases primarily reflect lower net interest revenue, partially offset by higher market values.

Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting the net reduction of the reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds and the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The year-over-year decrease also reflects lower staff expense. The sequential decrease was partially offset by higher distribution and servicing expenses.

OTHER SEGMENT primarily includes leasing operations, certain corporate treasury activities, derivatives, business exits and other corporate revenue and expense items.









(in millions) 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 Fee revenue $ 5

$ 34

$ 7

Net securities (losses) gains (1)

7

—

Total fee and other revenue 4

41

7

Net interest (expense) (80)

(40)

(13)

Total (loss) revenue (76)

1

(6)

Provision for credit losses (1)

(2)

(2)

Noninterest expense 35

39

6

(Loss) before taxes $ (110)

$ (36)

$ (10)



KEY DRIVERS

Fee revenue, net securities (losses) gains and net interest expense include corporate treasury and other investment activity, including hedging activity which offsets between fee revenue and net interest expense. Total revenue decreased and net interest expense increased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment and corporate treasury activity.

Noninterest expense increased year-over-year primarily reflecting higher staff expense.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Our consolidated capital and liquidity ratios are shown in the following table.

Capital and liquidity ratios Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)





CET1 ratio 11.1 % 11.1 % 10.7 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.2

13.2

12.8

Total capital ratio 14.0

14.0

13.6

Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.6

6.8

6.6

SLR 6.1

6.3

6.0

BNY Mellon shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 11.0 % 10.9 % 11.2 % BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 10.1 % 10.0 % 10.2 %







Average LCR 117 % 117 % 118 %







Book value per common share (b) $ 40.75

$ 40.30

$ 38.63

Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP (b) $ 20.59

$ 20.45

$ 19.04

Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 922,199

942,662

960,426



(a) Regulatory capital ratios for Sept. 30, 2019 are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for the periods noted above was the Advanced Approaches. (b) Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.

CET1 capital totaled $18.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, a decrease of $276 million compared with June 30, 2019. The decrease primarily reflects capital deployed through common stock repurchases and dividend payments, partially offset by capital generated through earnings.

NET INTEREST REVENUE

Net interest revenue





3Q19 vs. (dollars in millions; not meaningful - N/M) 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 2Q19 3Q18 Net interest revenue $ 730

$ 802

$ 891

(9) % (18) % Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 3

4

5

N/M N/M Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")

basis – Non-GAAP (a) $ 733

$ 806

$ 896

(9) % (18) %











Net interest margin 0.99 % 1.12 % 1.27 % (13) bps (28) bps Net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP (a) 1.00 % 1.12 % 1.28 % (12) bps (28) bps

(a) Net interest revenue (FTE) – Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income which allows for comparisons of amounts arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income. bps – basis points.

Net interest revenue decreased year-over-year primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million, higher interest-bearing deposit and funding costs and lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset by the benefit of higher rates earned on interest-earning assets. The lease-related impairment decreased net interest revenue 8% year-over-year and the 3Q19 net interest margin by 10 basis points. The sequential decrease was primarily driven by the lease-related impairment of $70 million. Lower deposit and funding costs and the impact of hedging were largely offset by the impact of lower rates on interest-earning assets. The impact of hedging activities is offset in foreign exchange and other trading revenue.





THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in millions) Quarter ended

Year-to-date

Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018

Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018



Fee and other revenue













Investment services fees:













Asset servicing fees $ 1,152

$ 1,141

$ 1,157



$ 3,415

$ 3,482



Clearing services fees (a) 419

410

393



1,227

1,218



Issuer services fees 324

291

287



866

813



Treasury services fees 140

140

137



412

415



Total investment services fees (a) 2,035

1,982

1,974



5,920

5,928



Investment management and performance fees (a) 832

833

912



2,506

2,763



Foreign exchange and other trading revenue 150

166

155



486

551



Financing-related fees 49

50

52



150

157



Distribution and servicing 33

31

34



95

104



Investment and other income 30

43

41



108

193



Total fee revenue 3,129

3,105

3,168



9,265

9,696



Net securities (losses) gains (1)

7

—



7

(48)



Total fee and other revenue 3,128

3,112

3,168



9,272

9,648



Operations of consolidated investment management funds













Investment income 4

10

10



40

12



Interest of investment management fund note holders 1

—

—



1

1



Income from consolidated investment management funds 3

10

10



39

11



Net interest revenue













Interest revenue 1,942

1,965

1,634



5,827

4,568



Interest expense 1,212

1,163

743



3,454

1,842



Net interest revenue 730

802

891



2,373

2,726



Total revenue 3,861

3,924

4,069



11,684

12,385



Provision for credit losses (16)

(8)

(3)



(17)

(11)



Noninterest expense













Staff 1,479

1,421

1,478



4,424

4,543



Professional, legal and other purchased services 316

337

332



978

951



Software and equipment 309

304

262



896

762



Net occupancy 138

138

139



413

434



Sub-custodian and clearing 111

115

106



331

335



Distribution and servicing 97

94

99



282

311



Business development 47

56

51



148

164



Bank assessment charges 31

31

49



93

148



Amortization of intangible assets 30

30

48



89

145



Other 32

121

174



282

431



Total noninterest expense 2,590

2,647

2,738



7,936

8,224



Income













Income before income taxes 1,287

1,285

1,334



3,765

4,172



Provision for income taxes 246

264

220



747

788



Net income 1,041

1,021

1,114



3,018

3,384



Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (includes $(3), $(4), $(3),

$(17) and $1 related to consolidated investment management funds, respectively) (3)

(4)

(3)



(17)

1



Net income applicable to shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon

Corporation 1,038

1,017

1,111



3,001

3,385



Preferred stock dividends (36)

(48)

(36)



(120)

(120)



Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York

Mellon Corporation $ 1,002

$ 969

$ 1,075



$ 2,881

$ 3,265





(a) In 1Q19, we reclassified certain platform-related fees to clearing services fees from investment management and performance fees. Prior periods have been reclassified.

Earnings per share applicable to the common shareholders of The Bank of

New York Mellon Corporation Quarter ended

Year-to-date

Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018

Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2018

(in dollars)

Basic $ 1.07

$ 1.01

$ 1.07



$ 3.02

$ 3.21



Diluted $ 1.07

$ 1.01

$ 1.06



$ 3.01

$ 3.20





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

BNY Mellon has included in this Earnings Release certain Non-GAAP financial measures on a tangible basis as a supplement to GAAP information, which exclude goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. BNY Mellon believes that the return on tangible common equity is additional useful information for investors because it presents a measure of those assets that can generate income, and the tangible book value per common share is additional useful information because it presents the level of tangible assets in relation to shares of common stock outstanding.

BNY Mellon has also included the operating margin for the Investment Management business net of distribution and servicing expense that was passed to third parties who distribute or service our managed funds. BNY Mellon believes that this measure is useful when evaluating the performance of the Investment Management business relative to industry competitors.

For the reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures, see "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Financial Supplement available at www.bnymellon.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

A number of statements (i) in this Earnings Release, (ii) in our presentations and (iii) in the responses to questions on our conference call discussing our quarterly results and other public events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements about our capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, revenue, net interest revenue, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios and statements regarding our aspirations, as well as our overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities, focus and initiatives. These statements may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language. Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future" and words of similar meaning signify forward-looking statements. These statements and other forward-looking statements contained in other public disclosures of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation which make reference to the cautionary factors described in this Earnings Release are based upon current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond BNY Mellon's control). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth in BNY Mellon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and BNY Mellon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios are subject to change, possibly materially, as BNY Mellon completes its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2019. All forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release speak only as of Oct. 16, 2019, and BNY Mellon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ABOUT BNY MELLON



BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

