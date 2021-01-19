BNY Mellon Selected for Global Data Management Platform by Janus Henderson

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has secured a mandate from global leading active asset manager, Janus Henderson, to implement a global data management platform that will help improve their quality and ease of access to investment information across the enterprise. The cloud-based solution supports the data platform transformation strategy of Janus Henderson and will consolidate sources of information into one global data store – creating a unified data architecture and single source of truth for investment intelligence. This is one of several recent examples that demonstrates how BNY Mellon software, data and content products benefit some of the industry's largest asset managers and owners.

"We're excited to work with Janus Henderson to maximize the value of their data, and their selection of our solutions reinforces our position as a leader in providing cloud-based data and analytics capabilities to help meet our clients' needs," said Charles Teschner, Head of Data and Analytics Solutions at BNY Mellon. "This further validates the data management journey that we have been on for several years now, and our proven capabilities and strategy that we executed to build a data platform on Microsoft Azure aligns well with Janus Henderson's own technology strategy. We look forward to supporting the firm's current and future requirements as it continues to simplify, innovate and scale its operations."

The global data management platform helps clients centralize and efficiently manage complex investment assets. Building cloud-based solutions in an open-architecture approach – aligned with our open, modular platform called, OMNI – is a key priority for BNY Mellon which enhanced its already extensive data management portfolio offering with the launch of the Data Vault in 2020. The Data Vault, built on Microsoft Azure, represents a new breed of cloud native products and supports the rapid onboarding of data to provide greater flexibility and leverages machine learning to help users more quickly and easily interact with data to gain actionable insights.

Paul Algreen, Chief Information Officer at Janus Henderson, said: "We have been deeply impressed by the BNY Mellon team, the solution's capabilities, and the strategic vision and experience they bring. Entering into such a relationship is a long-term commitment, and we look forward to the team's support as we continue our transformation journey to continually meet and exceed our clients' asset management needs, today and tomorrow."

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

