BNY Mellon Strengthens Digital Leadership with Three Industry Hires

"Alina, Janelle and Michael's combined experience and expertise will further accelerate BNY Mellon's digital future as we reimagine the end-to-end client journey and launch new digital offerings," said Mr. Regelman. "Our clients' needs demand that we deliver the very best digital experience and innovation. Our growing bench of digital talent will sharpen and unlock even more value in a constantly changing, disruptive environment."

Ms. Peradze is responsible for building and launching new digital businesses. She joins BNY Mellon from Saga Group Inc. where she held the role of CEO, and managed strategy projects and invested in early stage private companies. Earlier in her career, she held senior roles with a focus on Capital Markets at Barclays Investment Bank, Strategy& (formerly Booz & Company), and Arthur Anderson.

Ms. Prevost spearheads the bank's efforts to rethink how it delivers differentiated capabilities for its clients and maximize end-to-end value. She joins BNY Mellon from BlackRock where she worked on their digital transformation and, prior to BlackRock, led several banks' digital customer experience strategies.

Mr. Demissie leads a newly established enterprise-level capability to define our strategic approach and build out and deploy our assets around artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning and related techniques. He joins the firm from State Street where he held the role of Global Lead for Robotics / Artificial Intelligence and Head of Lean Management Office and led a global program that leveraged emerging technologies to drive transformation. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Booz & Company.

