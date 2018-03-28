BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans

Reyda joins BNY Mellon from Bank of America, where she held the role of Head of Transformation & Change, Business Management, Risk & Controls. She was responsible for running the Global Banking and Markets Technology division, and developed and implemented the division's technology operating model. Prior to her tenure at Bank of America, Reyda held senior technology and business roles at Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Barclay's Capital, and Chevron. At BNY Mellon, Reyda will be responsible for streamlining the firm's technology operating model, leading the strategic planning process, managing the portfolio of technology investments, and strengthening the technology risk and control framework and culture.

"Nancy brings extensive experience in helping financial services institutions set their strategic technology direction, simplify their operating models, and manage Technology risk and controls," said Engle. "She will strengthen our technology foundation to support evolving business, enterprise and client needs and ensure a strong risk culture."

Sieczkowski is an accomplished chief technology officer (CTO) and technology architect with a track record of leading financial services organizations through disruptive technical and cultural transformation. He was formerly the senior managing director and Chief Architect for TIAA, where he built a world-class analytics platform and led a multi-year data transformation program at TIAA that focused on turning data into a strategic asset. Prior to TIAA, Sieczkowski held senior leadership roles at Bear Stearns, Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers.

"Our goal is to design and implement data strategies that use advanced techniques to drive business outcomes that matter," added Engle. "Joe will play an integral role in helping BNY Mellon reinvent the way we use data to reduce risk, increase resiliency and enable innovative services."

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. As of Dec. 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management.

