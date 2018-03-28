BNY Mellon to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 19

BNY Mellon

Mar 28, 2018, 16:16 ET

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles W. Scharf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael P. Santomassimo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 19, 2018, following the release of BNY Mellon's first quarter 2018 financial results at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT that day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access

Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 678511, or by logging onto www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly financial highlights and other earnings-related documents will be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT on April 19.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays

Replays of the first quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on April 19, 2018, at approximately 2 p.m. EDT through May 19, 2018, by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using the passcode: 4968536. The archived version of the conference call and audio webcast will also be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations for the same time period.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of Dec. 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan
+1 212 635 1374
jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com

Analysts
Valerie Haertel
+1 212 635 8529
valerie.haertel@bnymellon.com

