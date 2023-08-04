BNY Mellon to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon's website at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, and management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET that same day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access

Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 200200, or by logging onto www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly financial highlights and other earnings-related documents will be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on October 17, 2023.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays

An archived version of the third quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on October 17, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET through November 17, 2023, at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $46.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Garrett Marquis

+1 949 683 1503

[email protected]

Analysts

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

