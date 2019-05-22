BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles W. Scharf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Santomassimo, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference in New York at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available, beginning at approximately 5 p.m. EDT on May 29, 2019 and will remain available until 5 p.m. EDT on August 29, 2019.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan

+1 212 635 1374

jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com



Analysts

Magda Palczynska

+1 212 635 8529

magda.palczynska@bnymellon.com



SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

