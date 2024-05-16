BNY Mellon to Speak at the Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK), the global financial services company, today announced that Dermot McDonogh, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference in Madrid, Spain at 3:00 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until July 5, 2024.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of March 31, 2024, we oversee $48.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Garrett Marquis

+1 949 683 1503

[email protected]

Analysts

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon