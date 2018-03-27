BNY Mellon to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 10

The annual meeting of stockholders will begin at 9 a.m. EDT on April 10, 2018 and persons wishing to access the conference call and the audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 646-828-8374 (International), and using the passcode: 367650, or by logging on to www.bnymellon.com.

Replays of the webcast will be available beginning April 10 at approximately 2 p.m. EDT through Thursday, May 10 and may be accessed by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International), and using the passcode: 3447108. The archived version of the webcast will also be available at www.bnymellon.com for the same time period.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of Dec. 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan

+ 1 212 635 1374

jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com



Analysts

Valerie Haertel

+1 212 635 8529

valerie.haertel@bnymellon.com

