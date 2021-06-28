BNY Mellon Wealth Management Announces Crystal Thompkins as Head of Philanthropic Solutions

With more than 20 years of experience working with non-profits, Crystal has a depth of knowledge in all aspects of gift planning and donor stewardship from her work with large, complex programs across all sectors and actively provides insights on trends and best practices in support of non-profit clients across the firm. She joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management more than 15 years ago as part of the Planned Giving group and also has experience in tax preparation and client relationship management. Prior to this role, she was the National Director of Gift Planning Services.

"Crystal's contributions to the business are substantial, including spearheading our annual Planned Giving Conferences and annual reports. She is an authoritative representative of our philanthropic offering and will be a capable steward in leading our Philanthropic Solutions group through its next chapter," said McGloin. "Her experience, leadership, and knowledge of the philanthropy market will support our Active Wealth framework whether she is working with non-profit, corporate or individual clients."

Outside of work, Crystal serves on the boards for the American Council on Charitable Gift Annuities, the BNY Mellon Charitable Gift Fund and the Winston-Salem State University Foundation, her alma mater.

About BNY Mellon Wealth Management

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management